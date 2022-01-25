AFCON quarter-final moved to another stadium after deadly crush

This picture taken on January 25, 2022 at the entrance of Olembe stadium in Yaounde shows barriers on the ground at the scene of the stampede. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Eight people died and 38 were injured as fans attempted to enter the Olembe Stadium where hosts Cameroon were playing the Comoros according to the country's health ministry.

The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final due to be played at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde will be switched to another venue after Monday's deadly crush, African football supremo Patrice Motsepe revealed and called for an investigation into the tragedy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.