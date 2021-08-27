Africa-based quintet to jostle for Cranes slots

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Micho Sredojevic’s Uganda Cranes rebuilding will for now be limited to players plying their trade on the continent.

The 19-man local based team that touched down at Addis Ababa Airport yesterday is set to be joined by five professional players ahead of the next three matches - Ethiopia, Kenya and Mali. Yanga hard as nails defensive midfielder Khalid Aucho makes the cut despite being barred from the later stages of the Afcon qualifiers over ‘indiscipline’.

He is joined by midfielder Taddeo Lwanga who also plays in the Tanzanian league with Simba.The duo are shoo-in favourites to start in the tense World Cup qualifiers against the Harambe Stars on September 2 in Nairobi and the Malians four days later at Kitende.

With Denis Onyango hanging up his national team gloves, South Africa based custodian Ismael Watenga has been summoned by Micho to prove that he is the heir apparent.The Chippa United lanky goal minder will be pushed to the limits by KCCA’s Charles Lukwago and Express shot-stopper Joel Mutakubwa. TP Mazembe experienced left-back Joseph Ochaya will vie with Vipers and U-20 star Aziz Kayondo for a starring berth. Mustafa Kizza, playing in the MLS, was a surprise ommision.

In the creative department, the 51-year-old Serb went for Supersport’s Moses Waiswa in the absence of Farouk Miya and Luwagga Kizito.

Fufa Communications Director Ahmed Hussein gave no reason why the European based players were overlooked and directed it to Micho’s choice.

Advertisement

“The coach selects his players depending on assignments lined up for the National team.

With two matches coming up in the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Kenya and Mali, it is important for the Uganda Cranes technical team internalize the selection process.