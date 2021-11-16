Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Africa’s Battle to Qatar 2022 down to the wire

Algeria. Riyad Mahrez

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • South Africa FA chief Tebogo Motlanthe said they will lodge a formal complaint to both Fifa and Caf to investigate the performance of the match officials.

DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco and Senegal await four others to join them for the final straight to Qatar.
However, while flawless Morocco have done it with beautiful, yet brute force, winning all five group matches and scoring 17 times – six fewer than Algeria though –, Ghana’s progress was scandalous.
Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded Ghana a bizarre penalty in the 31st minute, ruling Rushine de Reuck to have fouled Daniel Amartey when there was barely contact between the two players.
Andre Ayew scored the spot kick for both sides to finish on 13 points, but with Ghana having scored a goal more.

