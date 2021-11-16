Africa’s Battle to Qatar 2022 down to the wire

DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco and Senegal await four others to join them for the final straight to Qatar.

However, while flawless Morocco have done it with beautiful, yet brute force, winning all five group matches and scoring 17 times – six fewer than Algeria though –, Ghana’s progress was scandalous.

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded Ghana a bizarre penalty in the 31st minute, ruling Rushine de Reuck to have fouled Daniel Amartey when there was barely contact between the two players.

Andre Ayew scored the spot kick for both sides to finish on 13 points, but with Ghana having scored a goal more.

South Africa FA chief Tebogo Motlanthe said they will lodge a formal complaint to both Fifa and Caf to investigate the performance of the match officials.

But onto more important matters today, after a round of dead rubbers yesterday, four more slots are fiercely up for grabs.

Pools of interest

It is a thrilling climax in Africa with Groups A, B, C and D guaranteed to provide both thrills and chills. Group A has the campaign’s top scorers with 23 goals in Algeria, but enters the final day with Burkina Faso waiting to pounce.

A win or draw between the two sides in Algiers today would confirm Algeria’s progress at the expense of the Burkinabe.

Then you have the chaotic Group B where any of Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and leaders Tunisia could progress. A draw between Tunisia and Zambia wouldn’t ordinarily be a tragic, but if Equatorial Guinea beat eliminated Mauritania, there national mourning in Tunisia.

Group C serves direct confrontation. Nigeria host Cape Verde needing just a draw to progress, but victory for Cape Verde would book the Islanders a slot among Africa’s best 10.

The final group to keep eyes on is D, which has African heavyweights Cameroon and Ivory Coast tussling it out in Douala for the only playoff slot.