African football leaders welcome Caf Impact programme

More money, more problems!

Continental football governing body Caf knows this and is going out from the onset of new developments to set the rules clear.

Also Caf knows that to develop football in Africa, they and their member associations must invest in "strong youth development pathways, modern infrastructure, international representation of clubs and players, professional national leagues, transparent governance and accountability, integration of technology and data, high level coaching and technical expertise. Caf is also encouraging its members to strive for financial independence and revenue diversification through match broadcasting and ticket sales, merchandising, and sponsorships rather than just receiving subsidies.

That notwithstanding, Caf is increasing its subsidies to Members Associations (MAs) and Zonal Unions like Cecafa. But before that, on April 26, Caf officially launched, the Caf Impact programme, "a strategic initiative aimed at further improving transparency and accountability, in the use of funds made available ... with the aim of ensuring the sustainable development and enhanced competitiveness of African football at a global level."

The programme sets to strengthen financial governance, foster the growth of youth competitions, and expand on impactful community outreach initiatives. But the initiative will be governed by a dedicated set of regulations. These are tailored around; the relationship between Caf and MAs, how to obtain and use funds, roles and responsibilities of all parties involved, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, and minimum standards for obtaining support.

The deal

According to the Caf website, MAs will receive up to $1.6million (about Shs5.7b) over four years—a 60 percent increase from the previous cycle. These funds - which will be deposited in Caf Impact dedicated bank accounts and followed by independent auditors - are intended to support women's football, development and youth competitions, school programmes, operational costs, plus training - especially for coaches and referees.

"A minimum of 50 percent of the subvention to MAs must be spent in these two areas (women and youth),” Caf general secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba told their website.

In addition, $500,000 (Shs1.8b) in performance-based incentives will be available over four years for each MA. These incentives will be awarded to MAs that have met certain criteria in key areas such as; participation in the five competitions of the zonal unions, implementation of safeguarding policies, organization of the Caf African Schools Football Championship at national level, launching initiatives to ensure compliance with applicable regulations, and training sanctioned by a diploma of a certain number of women coaches. Also MAs whose revenues are under $3m (Shs10.8b) will get more support for transport expenses.

"We are excited to be here, on the sidelines of Chan, to explain the Caf Impact programme and its regulation framework, listen to the expectations of our members and how this programme responds to their needs so that funds are utilized in a more responsible and transparent way. On our end, we are also trying to strengthen the working relationship between us and the MAs, and reaffirm our commitment to have impactful football as Caf can only be as successful as each of our members," Sarah Mukuna, the Director of MAs at Caf, said during a roundtable meeting with presidents and general secretaries of the various MAs at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Tuesday.

Roundtable. Various Caf MA leaders discuss solutions in a group.



Mukuna added that Caf president Patrice Motsepe's "decision to increase funds for MAs from $250,000 (about Shs900m) to $400,000 (about Shs1.44b) per year, Zonal Unions from $500,000 to $750,000 (about Shs2.7b), and club participation fees from $50,000 (about Shs180m) to $100,000 (about Shs360m) shows an upward trend."

Reactions

Various MA chief executive officers including Fufa's Edgar Watson welcomed the programme.

"We got to know how Caf expenses its support to federations, learnt the criteria and controls in place that will enable us utilize these with good governance. I believe the impact of this will be felt not only today but in years to come," Watson said while his Burkina Faso equal Boureima Balima said "we have subventions from Fifa, Caf, and our own, so we need to spend it in the right and honest way, then document it. We have been doing so but we need to make it stronger because the subvention has increased."

Their South African counterpart Lydia Monyepao is happy that the "extra funding is really key for our continuous improvement as we align our strategic goals with those of Caf and those of Cosafa as far as women's football is concerned."