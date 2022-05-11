African Hearts Kids League, the new kids on the block

Sports can play an important role in a child’s development, but finding a league to participate in for kids can be difficult.

Africa Hearts Junior School in Ssenge Wakiso District is providing that opportunity. Although the school has been a saving grace for vulnerable children in the area, it has embarked on the African Hearts Kids League where children can compete in football during the school term holidays.

Now in its second year, the African Hearts Kids League is offering opportunities in a safe environment to children of different abilities starting from U7 to U15.

Abdul Lutaaya, the chairman of the league said there has been tremendous growth with 11 academies taking part in the second edition that climaxes in December with prize giving.

“We hope in the future the league becomes national by involving as many children as possible sible,” Lutaaya said. With historical kids leagues such as Friends of Football and Kampala Kids League no more, many young players have had to pass through the school system or their individual academies to progress.

But recent developments have seen the re-introduction of such leagues with Prosper and African Hearts the latest in the line.

Desired competitions

Peter Sserumaga the head coach Volf SA says that building the next generation of players starts with such competitions.

“Through such leagues, it’s just amazing to watch the confidence of the children grow. We have an opportunity to mentor children in a competitive environment,” said Sserumaga.

This year’s African Hearts Kids League will be played in three phases with the knockouts in the second term holiday.

The league attracted 11 teams including Olympia, City SA Namungoona, Edgars, Iteen, Next Generation, Talent City, Kensington, Washington, Sunset and the hosts Happy Kids.

AFRICAN HEARTS KIDS LEAGUe