African players in Europe: Masuaku surprises Mendy to win derby

West Ham United's French defender Arthur Masuaku (L) celebrates with English midfielder Michail Antonio after he scores his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Chelsea at The London Stadium, in east London on December 4, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Democratic Republic of Congo international came off the bench and beat Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at his near post on 87 minutes with a cross-cum-shot.

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku was the unlikely match-winner as the Hammers twice came from behind to shock Chelsea 3-2 at the weekend in the Premier League.

