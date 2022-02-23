After AFCON glory, Senegal ushers in world-class stadium

Spectators sit in the stands of the Stade de Senegal during its inauguration in Diamniadio, a town about 30 kilometres from the capital Dakar, on February 22, 2022. Thousands of Senegalese gathered for the inauguration of a 50,000-seater stadium aimed at making the country Africa's go-to venue for international events. The venue, for now called the Stade de Senegal, will be the only one in Senegal that will be certified for international football. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The country's last major stadium, Lat Dior, in the region of Thies 70 kilometres from Dakar, lost its certification from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in May last year.
  • The new stadium was built in just 18 months by Turkey's Summa construction company, at a cost of 156 billion CFA francs ($270 million, 238 million euros).

Thousands of Senegalese gathered on Tuesday for the inauguration of a 50,000-seater stadium aimed at making the country Africa's go-to venue for international events.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.