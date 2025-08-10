After seeing off Guinea, Uganda preps for Niger

Cranes fans can maintain an arm’s-length relationship with their calculators. At least for now. When the hosts entertain Niger tomorrow in a third 2024 TotalEnergies Caf African Nations Championship (Chan) Group C match in as many days, the noose around the neck will be a tad loose.

For this, they have a 3-0 win over Guinea under the lights at Namboole to thank. Goals from Reagan Mpande and Ivan Ahimbisibwe either side of half-time sandwiched two VAR moments that had the hearts of the home fans in their mouths.

For contrasting reasons. It was shortly before the hour mark when fan favourite Allan Okello, playing in the pocket, cut in to draw a kamikaze challenge from Guinea’s Aboubacar Bangoura.

Libyan referee Ahmed Abdulrazg was unsighted, but not for long. Samir Guezzaz and Carine Atezambong Fomo in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) booth asked their colleague to have another look via the VAR monitor.

The verdict? Penalty. If Okello popped eyes by uncharacteristically fluffing a one-on-one opportunity in the first half, the whites of most fans’ bulged eyes were even more visible when he scored the penalty kick with no run-up.

Nation Media Group-Uganda staff led by managing director Susan Nsibirwa (second left) pay homage to the Uganda Cranes team before their match against Guinea at the Monitor Publications Ltd head offices in Namuwongo, Kampala City, on August 8, 2025 . The Cranes beat Guinea 3-0 at Namboole in Wakiso District. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

A goal fest

Earlier, shortly after the half hour mark in the first half, Okello played a free-kick short to Joel Sserunjogi, who needed two touches to set up Mpande for the Cranes’ headed opener.

The hosts’ profligacy in the opening half would then be digested with a sense of foreboding by a home crowd that was finally allowed to buy eats and refreshments in the Mandela National Stadium.

Nourished and entertained beyond expectations, the home fans were in full voice after Okello doubled Uganda’s lead.

But then, minutes later, Abdulrazg, certain that Herbert Achayi had committed a foul in the box, awarded Guinea a penalty. Score and the visitors would be back in the contest.

Such an outcome would undoubtedly crystallise fears, with finger nails bearing the brunt. The dashboard in the VAR booth, however, flashed red. The Libyan referee was compelled to reverse his decision.

To compound matters for the visitors, the Cranes still had enough in their repertoire to bag a welcome third goal that ensured the team heads to matchday three tomorrow in second position. Albeit on goal difference.

The goal itself was a beauty to behold. Enock Ssebaggala cleaned up a breakdown and teed up his Vipers clubmate, Abdu Karim Watambala. The through ball off Watambala’s boot played Ahimbisibwe in, and the substitute had the presence of mind to take the ball around Ousmane Camara in the Guinea goal.

The clock was reading 89 minutes, but, quite frankly, the visitors could not wait to be put out of their misery. They were. But not after five minutes of injury time were played.

Some respite…

The pain and shame that the Guinea players were forced to endure was what their opposite numbers had to contend with on matchday one. Watching the Cranes in action against Algeria last Monday was not different from watching paint dry.

If goal scoring chances were few and far between, the team’s defending was all over the place. While the vulnerabilities at set-pieces continued to stick out like a sore thumb on Friday night, during the 3-0 win over Guinea, the clean sheet Joel Mutakubwa kept will do the team a world of good.

The much-maligned Morley Byekwaso, who was also starting to look out of sorts in the dugout, heads into tomorrow’s match against Niger confident that he has got the approval from the higher-ups.

After bungling his selections in the chastening 3-0 loss at the hands of Algeria, he made amends while not quite pandering to the forceful demands of Yunus Sentamu’s fans.

The vastly experienced Vipers SC forward was yet again on the bench, only this time he did not get any minutes in the win over Guinea.

Guinea will also be back in action on Monday when they come up against South Africa in the early kick-off at Namboole. Bafana Bafana laid down a marker in Friday’s early kick-off when they shared the spoils with Algeria. Thabiso Kutumela struck on the stroke of half-time to restore parity for the South Africans after Abdennour Belhocini had fired Algeria into a 29th minute lead.

Only the top two sides from each of the four groups will punch their ticket to the quarterfinals in the 2024 Chan that is being belatedly staged in Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya. This as the three East African nations ready themselves to jointly play host to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals. The Government of Uganda (GoU) has staked Shs1.2 billion for each win the Cranes manage to get under their belt at the 2024 Chan.

Underachievers

The top two finishers in Group C will square off with the pair that bosses Group D. The latter group has Senegal, Congo Brazzaville, Sudan and Nigeria. Whereas Senegal’s Lions of Teranga opened their campaign with a statement win over Nigeria, Congo and Sudan played out a one-all draw.

Should the Cranes finish second in Group C, they will not only come up against the winners of Group D but also play their quarterfinal match at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

Despite playing in as many as half a dozen Chan finals, Uganda has not managed to make it past the group stage of the continental showpiece.

After making their debut at the 2011 staging of the championship, the Cranes have gone on to figure at events in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Chan 2024 is the seventh such championship the team is taking part in. Amongst the 19 teams featuring in Chan 2024, only the Democratic Republic of the Congo matches that tally.