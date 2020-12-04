Aheebwa arrives

Stable Start. Playing their first competitive game since March, 13-time league champions KCCA started well but then needed to hold off a fighting Bright Stars at a literally empty Kavumba Arena.

By ELVIS SENONO More by this Author

KCCA’s quest to retain the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) crown started on a positive note after grinding out a 2-1 away win over Bright Stars as the 2020/21 season kicked off without fans at Kavumba yesterday.

Mike Mutebi’s charges were 2-0 up inside 27 minutes with Brian Aheebwa, one of four debutants in the KCCA Starting XI, featuring prominently. He scored the first on 20 minutes controlling Keziron Kizito’s cross before volleying past goalkeeper Benson Wagima. He then set up Sam Ssenyonjo for the second six minutes later after some fancy footwork left Andrew Kaggwa beaten to cross low from the left for the former to tap in.

They continued to boss proceedings with Ashraf Mugume, Keziron Kizito and Stefano Mazengo dominant in midfield.

It was however the home side’s substitution of Augustine Kacancu who replaced Jamil Nvule in the second half that produced more effect as Bright Stars gradually took control of the midfield.

First, the lively duo of Ronald Ssempala and Joseph Akwandanaho combined only for the latter’s tap in to twice be cleared by defender Dennis Iguma.

Akwandanaho then finally scored with five minutes left with a header to set up nervy finish that saw KCCA survive a penalty appeal for handball while Joseph Janjali inexplicably failed to make a meaningful connection after a Sempala header had taken goalkeeper Charles Lukwago out of position.