Aheebwa not heroic enough to spur KCCA

KCCA needed a hero. They had one. Only that he was only a near-hero. Striker Brian Aheebwa scored a sublime hat-trick as KCCA defeated AS Kigali 3-1 in the first round second leg Caf Confederations Cup fixture at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende yesterday.

However KCCA bowed out on away goals rule having lost the first leg 2-0 by forfeiture away in Kigali, Rwanda.

KCCA failed to raise the required 15 players as per Caf requirements amid failure to pass the Covid-19 tests that left them with only 13 players.

In such a hole, they needed perfection and Aheebwa’s perfect start made them believe. “Aheebwa did his job. I don’t demand anything from him but the other players supporting him,” said KCCA coach Mike Mutebi said.

He added; “ We could have scored five. Good for Aheebwa that he is scoring on the continent and it is good for the club.”

Recruited from Mbarara City, Aheebwa has scored four goals in one match this season - against Onduparaka. He has 10 in five matches. Flawless!

His first goal inside one minute at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende yesterday was a poacher’s finish, pouncing on a dropping ball to thunder home the opener.

The on 40 minutes, he finished a clever interplay initiated by youngster Kizza Bukenya on the right before pin-pointing the ball past AS Kigali custodian for his third on 76 minutes.

Two Worlds Apart. AS Kigali players thanks the footballing gods after overcoming Aheebwa’s hattrick onslaught.



So impressive was Aheebwa that he could have added fourth in added three minutes - a ‘mini riot’ by fans could be in the offing if he is not on the next plane to Cameroon to join the Chan preparing Uganda Cranes contingent.

Hakizima Muhadgiri scored the visitors penalty on 49 minutes that doubled KCCA’ s task. “The fact that we didn’t play the first leg affected us in the first half,” Kigali coach Eric Ndayishimiye told Daily Monitor. “We knew KCCA was going to attack but we looked for one chance to attack. We knew KCCA have the ability to score four goals.” The Rwandan side are now 180 minutes away from the lucrative group stages while KCCA are left to rue another missed opportunity in Caf.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

KCCA 3-1 AS Kigali

AS Kigali advance on away goals rule after both tied 3-3 on aggregate

