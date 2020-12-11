Aheebwa turns guns on former employers

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

KCCA’s blistering start to the 2020/21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) season will have sent a clear message to the rest of the competition.

Ten goals against one in two matches, with seven between strikers Brian Aheebwa and Sam Ssenyonjo, is not the kind of opponent you would wish for, especially if you are coming from a 3-0 defeat yourself.

That is the position Mbarara City, who fell by the above scoreline to SC Villa on Wednesday, find themselves in when the Western Uganda side visit the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo today.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Aheebwa netted four times in the 8-0 slaughtering of Onduparaka to bring his season tally to five.

Today, he turns his guns against his former employers and boyhood club.

“Aheebwa has justified why we signed him and we expect a lot of more goals from home,” said his manager Mike Mutebi.

Aheebwa’s haul

This will be the first time Aheebwa plays against Mbarara since his offseason move to KCCA.

He scored 14 goals for Mbarara last season, eight of them in the league and six others in the Uganda Cup and Pilsner Super8.

Mbarara themselves come into this on the back of a 1-1 draw with URA and the aforementioned defeat to SC Villa on Wednesday.

Mutebi expects them to come hard at KCCA but is confident the 13-time champions have enough to deal with Mbarara.

“We respect them,” said Mutebi, “But we want to win the game. We are the best team there is no question about that.

“It is not going to be easy. As you can see the way the league has started, teams are scoring goals, they are winning matches, so it is going to be tight. But our ambition is to win the league.”

The KCCA team that whitewashed Onduparaka is largely expected to face Mbarara, but with Gift Ali out injured after coming off in the second half on Tuesday.

Mutanda’s impact

Mbarara will hope their big name acquisition and former Villa striker Bashir Mutanda wears his scoring boots after missing a penalty in the opener and squandering chances against his former side midweek.

Aheebwa then controlled Achai’s pass before looping Opoka in the area for KCCA’s seventh.

The striker grabbed his forth and KCCA’s eighth, tapping home after the Onduparaka goalkeeper spilled Mugume’s powerful effort.

“We were better overall,” said KCCA manager Mike Mutebi, “We asked many questions to which they didn’t have any answers.

“Aheebwa has justified why we signed him and Ssenyonjo, after recovering from injuries, now knows he will start and we expect a lot from him.”

Bul claim Jinja derby

In the Jinja derby, Bul revelled in a Joseph Ssemujju’s masterclass as they crashed troubled Busoga United 3-1 away at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

The hosts who, again, managed to present only 14 players, could only repel Bul’s attack for 44 minutes.

Ssemujju converted from the spot after Hakim Magombe handled in the area before the striker grabbed two more identical goals, weaving through a forest of red socks to twice beat goalkeeper Ali Kimera.

Bul’s Abdul Kimera then saved Anthony Mayanja’s penalty on 76 minutes.

Jeromy Kirya’s powerful long-range stunner late in the game could only pass for a Busoga consolation.

Uganda Premier League Fixtures

Today’s fixtures, 4pm

KCCA vs. Mbarara City, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo, Live Sanyuka TV

Myda vs. Onduparaka, King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo

Busoga United vs. Kyetume, Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru

Tomorrow, 4pm

Wakiso Giants vs. Vipers SC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium-Wakiso, 3pm Live Sanyuka TV

Express vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Betway Mutesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku

Kitara vs. Police, Kavumba Recreation Ground-Wakiso

UPDF vs. Bul, Bombo Military Barracks Ground-Bombo

URA vs. SC Villa, Arena of Visions –Ndejje University-Bombo

