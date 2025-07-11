Ahimbisibwe goes for goals as Fufa push for friendlies

URA marksman Ivan Ahimbisibwe is a happy man after making the final 29-man Uganda Cranes Chan squad that continues training in Kampala ahead of the August 2–30 tournament co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

The 2024/25 StarTimes Uganda Premier League second-highest scorer with 16 goals — three behind leader Allan Okello of Vipers SC — hopes to replicate that form in national colours.

“As a striker, the goal is always to score goals,” said Ahimbisibwe, who signed for URA two years ago from UPDF, where he was their top scorer for two straight seasons. “I hope to get the opportunities and put them away.”

Having made the cut from the provisional 41-man squad to the final 29, Ahimbisibwe says he does not take the opportunity lightly.

“It’s really a privilege that I’ve made it to the squad,” he told the media after Wednesday’s training session. “But we are pushing so hard to compete well in this tournament that is coming home. We are preparing hard; training is always intense every day.

“We urge the fans to come and support us, and as players, we shall do our best for the country.”

Uganda open their Chan campaign against Algeria on August 4, then face Guinea four days later, Niger on August 11, and wrap up the pool phase against South Africa on the 18th.

To prepare adequately, Fufa are working to secure some friendly matches before the tournament kicks off officially in Dar es Salaam on August 2.

“We are exploring trial games before the competition to give the team valuable practice,” confirmed Fufa president Moses Magogo, who watched Wednesday’s training at Luzira Prisons Ground.

“We are working with our colleagues to secure these matches and give the players the best possible preparation.”

Uganda are hoping to progress from the group stage for the first time in seven appearances, while Tanzania will feature in their third finals and Kenya will be making their debut.

Matches will be held across the three countries’ capitals and on Tanzania’s island of Zanzibar.

The opening ceremony will be at Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on August 2, with the final set for July 30 at Nairobi’s Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Uganda will host Group C matches, as well as one quarter-final, one semi-final, and the third-place playoff.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A | Nairobi: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B | Dar es Salaam: Tanzania: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Group C | Kampala: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D | Zanzibar: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Uganda Group Matches

Aug 4: Uganda vs Algeria, 8pm EAT

Aug 8: Guinea vs Uganda, 8pm

Aug 11: Uganda vs Niger, 8pm