Ahimbisibwe makes case for a starting role

In football, some moments feel like fate’s gentle knock on a player’s door — and for Ivan Ahimbisibwe, the Guinea game was just that.

Introduced late as part of Uganda Cranes coach Morley Byekwaso’s tactical reshuffle, the KCCA striker seized his chance with the hunger of a man who knows such opportunities are not handed out twice.

From UPDF, to URA, and now set to pull on the KCCA yellow-and-blue next season, Ahimbisibwe has walked a patient road.

But at Namboole on Friday night, under the gaze of 34,175 roaring fans — many of whom were hearing his name for the first time — the man nicknamed the 'Hunter' announced himself on the continental stage.

His goal, Uganda’s third against Guinea, was a masterclass in composure and finishing instinct.

It began with a moment of vision from attacking midfielder Karim Watambala, who threaded a clever, well-measured through ball between two defenders.

Ahimbisibwe’s first touch killed the pass perfectly, his second froze the Guinea goalkeeper Ousmane Camara in place — befuddled and rooted — before the striker simply rolled the ball into an empty net.

Pushing Ssemugabi

It wasn’t just a goal; it was a statement. A natural number nine by trade, Ahimbisibwe’s movement, positioning, and ruthless calm stood in stark contrast to Jude Ssemugabi’s shift in the starting role.

While Ssemugabi worked hard, his instincts were that of a winger forced to adapt to the centre-forward role — more about running the channels than lurking between the posts.

Against Niger, Byekwaso must weigh whether starting Ahimbisibwe is no longer just an option, but the logical choice.

His own words, posted on his X page shortly after the match, captured both the personal milestone and the collective spirit.

“An electric support from our fans, great team performance with tremendous character, dedication, smiles for the goal. Let’s keep believing and now onto the next one.”

Continental applause followed online, and with it, a quiet but growing belief that the 25-year-old might just be the missing piece in Uganda’s attacking puzzle.

Against Niger, he will want more than a cameo — he will want to prove that Friday night was not a one-off, but the beginning of his claim to a permanent starting berth.

With the experienced Yunus Sentamu frozen out and Emmanuel Anyama injured, it seems to be Ahimbisibwe's ultimate moment in the sun.

Niger test

Niger’s defence, while disciplined, is not without its cracks. In their recent match against Guinea, they showed vulnerability against strikers who play off the shoulder of the last defender, especially when the ball is played quickly in behind.

Their centre-backs are physically imposing but lack agility when turning — a flaw tailor-made for a striker like Ahimbisibwe, whose movement is based on timing, not just raw speed.

By contrast, Ssemugabi, though tireless, operates more comfortably when drifting wide and cutting inside — a trait that can stretch a defence but not necessarily penetrate it.

Against a Niger side likely to sit compact and narrow, Uganda will need a predator in the penalty box, not just a runner in the channels.

Ahimbisibwe’s strength also lies in his ability to hold off defenders, link play, and finish with minimal touches — exactly the sort of efficiency required in a high-stakes match where chances will be few.

Furthermore, starting him sends a psychological message — to Niger and to the home fans — that Uganda intends to be proactive, not reactive.

At Namboole, with over 30,000 voices behind him, Ahimbisibwe could force Niger’s defence to drop deeper, creating space for Allan Okello, Reagan Mpande and Joel Sserunjogi to operate between the lines.