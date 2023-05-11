Airtel adds vibe to Bika football

Airtel Uganda has expanded its portfolio to the Bika bya Buganda football tournament as part of the commitment to reach as many people as possible within the kingdom.

During the launch of the tournament at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala, both parties agreed to give what has been a lukewarm tournament vibe starting with this year’s edition.

Presiding over the event, the Buganda premier Charles Peter Mayiga said football can be used to reach as many people as possible.

“We would like to continue using sports, which is a powerful tool to mobilise the youth in the kingdom and deliver messages to them as the Kabaka has always encouraged us,” Mayiga.

Unlike the popular Masaza Cup, Bika football is limited to only those Baganda people who belong to the 52 clans in the kingdom with lineage being passed down along patrilineal lines. The clan forms a large extended family and all members of a given clan regard each other as brothers and sisters.

He urged the clan leaders to mobilise the youth to take part in the football contribution noting that many young people take lightly their heritage to create cultural cohesion.

It is the first major commitment from a corporate sponsor after Peacock Paints

Shared values

Ali Balunywa, the sales and distribution director Airtel Uganda said the extension into Bika football is a continued belief in the shared values of both institutions.

During the renewal of the contract this year between Airtel and Buganda Kingdom, the two parties agreed to build the Bika football to a level of Masaza football and the annual Kabaka Birthday Run.

"We have an opportunity to build this tournament to become more prominent and we are ready for the task," Balunywa said.

Airtel will offer goods worth value in kind and cash to both the football and netball competitions.

“Starting from the grassroots has been our approach for many years when we had the Airtel Rising Stars which helped groom many professional footballers that have gone ahead to play professionally,” Balunywa said.

The platform will also be used to spread messages on HIV/Aids prevention through a partnership with UNAIDS.

The football tournament will focus on a theme "Men for good health to save the girl child and the global fight to end HIV/Aids by 2030.

The HIV prevalence in Uganda is at a rate of 5.5 per cent from 18 per cent in 1985. The UN estimates that currently about 1.4m people are living with HIV/Aids in Uganda.

"We are looking at this Bika tournament to attract many young people during the matches and this will provide a great opportunity to engage them, especially the men," Nelson Musoba, the director general of Uganda AIDS Commission, said.

Ndiga (Sheep) clan is the winner in the 2022 competition after beating Lugave 1-0 in the final at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in March.

The tournament will kick off on May 13 when Ngabi Nsamba play against Nkima with Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II expected to grace the ceremony as the chief guest.

Bika bya Buganda football

Kickoff: May 13, 2023

Nkima vs Ngabi Nsamba

Venue: Wankulukuku

Bika Bya Baganda