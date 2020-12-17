Airtel Masaza Cup: Win or burst for sorry Ssingo County

By George Katongole More by this Author

Politically, Mawogola is smarting from a messy NRM party primaries. But a fairy-tale outing in the simplified Masaza Cup is just music to the ears of their people.

Their impressive 3-0 win over Ssingo, is the reason the two-time champions are in an unusual position today.

Crisis-hit Ssingo must win against coach-less Bulemeezi in the early kick-off at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, Buikwe District.

The most recent meeting between the two sides in 2018 saw Ssingo edge Bulemeezi 1-0 on aggregate in the quarterfinals but the gap has since then narrowed.

A renewed Bulemeezi went on to win last year’s championship while Ssingo, who have gone under a painful transition, are winless this year after two games. Head coach Michael Kabali is racing against time to fix the obvious gaps in his jagged side.

Time to reflect

Advertisement

“We are going back to the drawing board to correct our mistakes,” Kabali said on Tuesday after falling to Mawogola. “Coming into the tournament, the target was to win the championship, but we need to go through the group first. To do that, we should make sure that we win our remaining games,” he added.

But winning may not be enough as only two of the five teams in the group can make it to the knockouts. Odds are against Ssingo whose motivation remains low yet stuck with a batch of inexperienced players. Although Bulemeezi will not be without their head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa, who was expelled from the camp for breaching Covid-19 guidelines, Yusuf Kinene promises to keep the positive vibes in camp.

The defending champions opened their account with a 1-1 draw against Buluuli.

“We shall definitely miss our coach but the team is together and winning remains our priority,” he said.