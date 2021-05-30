Ajax Queens, She Maroons battle for final semifinals

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

If the group stages of the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) are anything to go by, then Ajax Queens have it all to do in today’s quarterfinal match with She Maroons at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru.

Ajax scored eight goals en route to finishing second behind Amuria High School in Group C but five of those were against a St. Peters side that conceded a total 17. Annet Namwange will be the one to go to for goals as she has already scored four times in the competition.

You can only beat what’s infront of you but Ajax will be the first to admit, they were not prolific in the group stages as their 1-0 win over Vision and their 2-3 loss to Amuria depict. But other goals from Moureen Nangonzi (from the spot) and Margaret Nalubega show that they have other match winners.

The other worry for them is that they cannot claim to be solid at the back either. The She Maroons side they play destroyed Ehcos 6-1 and beat Wakiso Hills 2-1 to top Group D with a game to spare.

The Prison Wardresses had started with Millicent Namwembe as their go to striker - and she duly showed it with a hattrick against Ehcos - with Kauthar Naluyima offering support.

But Winnie Kemigisha came off the bench in that game to show she could share the goal hunting burden by getting one. She went on to score their goals against Wakiso.