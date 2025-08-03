Algeria coach Bougherra expects a “very tough” Uganda on Monday

Algeria head coach Madjid Bougherra has praised Uganda’s hospitality and acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead as his side prepares to face the Cranes in a high-stakes Chan 2024 opener at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The two Group C teams face off on Monday, August 4 at 8pm local time, just after the first clash involving Guinea and Niger.

“Thank you for the very warm welcome. Uganda is a peaceful country,” Bougherra said during the pre-match press conference. “But we know it will be a very tough game — especially with the Ugandan fans behind their team.”

The games he lives for

The 2022 Chan finalists emphasised the competitive edge such a fixture brings and expressed readiness for the atmosphere and intensity expected in Kampala.

“I’m happy to start with this kind of game. It puts us straight into the competition. Uganda will do everything to make their fans happy, and we must match that same desire.”

Despite Algeria's strong record in the competition - semifinalists in 2011 and runners up in the last edition, Bougherra played down any suggestion that his team are favourites.

“Every competition is different. We are not the favourites. There are many strong teams here. We’ll take it game by game,” he noted.

With a sizable fresh crop of players in his squad, Bougherra also framed this Chan as a new chapter for Algeria’s locally-based talent.

“It’s a new team, new talent. There’s pressure, yes, but it’s on Uganda as the hosts. We just want to go as far as possible.”

Uganda and Algeria have faced off 16 times, with the Cranes winning five against seven.