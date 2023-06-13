Algeria coach surprised by Uganda’s Cameroon choice

Uganda will hope Algeria are as surprised when the two countries face off in a 2023 Afcon qualifier on Sunday as the Desert Foxes coach, Djamel Belmadi, is about the Cranes choice of a home venue for the match.

Coach Micho Sredojevic’s men will host Algeria from the 50,000 seater Japoma Stadium, Douala in Cameroon as Uganda is currently without a Caf certified stadium.

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole - Uganda’s known spiritual home, is under renovation, while the only other decent venue - St Mary’s Kitende, did not also meet the required standards.

Uganda hosted Tanzania from Ismailia, Egypt on matchday three of the qualifiers, but local football body, Fufa, opted for Cameroon for this home game against Algeria.

At the time, Fufa president Moses Magogo backed the decision by arguing it was because Cameroon had guaranteed them a friendly.

Later this month, it turned out that Uganda would instead face DRC in a friendly tomorrow, and not Cameroon. The change wasn’t explained by Fufa.

Algeria coach, Belmadi, must have silently hoped that Uganda take the game back to Egypt, which could have been to the Desert Foxes advantage given the similar weather conditions with Algeria.

“Uganda's choice to play in Japoma surprised me,” said Belmadi at a press conference in Algeria on Sunday, adding, “as the continent contains many stadiums. But in the end this is not a problem for us.

“I will not enter into an argument because of that. We have previously played in this stadium and we will go back and try to get a positive result.” Algeria played at the said venue during the 2021 Afcon finals.

Algeria face Uganda on Saturday, and Tunisia - in a friendly - two days later. Belmadi revealed that he might be forced to use two teams for the two matches because of the tight schedule.

Micho has no troubles like that. Actually, for Micho, his friendly comes before the crucial clash with Algeria.

He will be testing his side in a friendly against Sebastien Desabre’s DRC tomorrow at the same match venue in Douala with a view of inking-in his starting lineup for Saturday.