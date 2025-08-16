Algeria rescue late point as Guinea exit

Soufiane Bayazid struck two minutes from time to earn Algeria a 1-1 draw with Guinea in a tense African Nations Championship (Chan) Group C clash at Nelson Mandela National Stadium on Friday.

Ismaël Camara had fired Guinea ahead midway through the second half, raising hopes of a lifeline in their fight for survival. But Bayazid’s late finish ensured Algeria stayed unbeaten and on course to the last eight.

Guinea, with just four points from four matches, crashed out of the tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Algeria, now on five points from three games, can secure a quarterfinal spot with victory over Niger on Monday.

The result also gives Uganda a chance to finish top of the group if they beat South Africa on Monday.

The match at Namboole was a gripping end-to-end affair, with Algeria creating the better chances but repeatedly denied by Guinea goalkeeper Mory Keïta. He pulled off several key saves, including from Aimen Mahious’ close-range header and Meziane’s curling effort.

Guinea, compact and disciplined, also had their moments, the Bangouras — Mohamed, Aboubacar and Alhassane — all testing Algerian resolve before the break.

With their fans in full voice — joined by a few Ugandans cheering them on — Guinea finally broke through just after the hour. Camara found space outside the box and drilled a low right-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

That sparked an Algerian siege. Diaa Mechid blazed over, and Keïta produced a stunning save to deny Bayazid from point-blank range in the 88th minute. Seconds later, Abderrahmane Meziane weaved into the box and squared for Bayazid, who swept in the equaliser.

Algeria kept pressing in the frantic closing moments, Naoufel Khacef testing Keïta from distance, but the Guinea goalkeeper stood firm to preserve the draw.

Chan 2024, Group C

Friday, August 15 - Result