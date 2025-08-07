Algeria's all too familiar goals against Uganda

A first half header off a corner kick for captain Ayoub Ghezala to score the opener in Algeria 3-0 win over co-host Uganda in their 2024 African Nations Championships (Chan) on Monday night at MandelaNationalStadium, Namboole.

Quick combinations around the box for Abderrahmane Meziane to dance past the defence to score the second and send a bevy of Ugandans, who had earlier been hoodwinked into thinking the team was picking pace, for the early exit.

Then a defence splitting pass for Soufiane Bayazid to turn the keeper Joel Mutakubwa into a dummy and force the remaining Ugandan fans into applauding the moment.

The goals? Déjà vu! Algeria know how and what beats Uganda. They also pick their moments.

At Chan 2011 in Sudan, Abdelmoumene Djabou turned Ugandan defender Derrick Walulya in and out then exchanged passes with teammate Moustaffa Djallit at the edge of the box. But instead of forcing a pass into the box akin to the one Meziane got on Monday night, Djabou struck past Ugandan goalkeeper Hamza Muwonge from distance for the first half opener.

The second came from Hilal Soudani brushing off coach Bobby Williamson's defensive midfielder Manco Kaweesa to find the bottom left corner for a 2-0 group game win at the time. Again, it came when you thought Uganda were conjuring up something.

The sides met again on June 4, 2022 in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in Algeria with Uganda under the guidance of coach Micho Sredejovic.

Another trick was up Algeria's sleeves and we witnessed it again on Monday. Aïssa Mandi scored from a first half set-piece.

Then Youcef Belaïli kept dancing unchecked from the left wing till he found space in the box to score a late second past goalkeeper Charles Lukwago for another 2-0 win. Before that, again, Uganda had enjoyed some good moments.

Mohamed Amoura was the killer in the second leg of this qualifier which Uganda hosted at Japoma Stadium in Cameroon. He picked a rebound for the late first half opener after goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola parried Haris Belkeba's shot into his way.

Then went on a sweeping counter-attacking move on the right, passed the ball infield to Haithem Loucif who then found substitute Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez slotted the ball into Amoura's way for their second but Uganda's usual second half rally yielded something this time with Fahad Bayo pulling one back off Richard Basangwa's cross for a 2-1 defeat.

In June 2024, in the first leg of their 2026 World Cup Qualifier, new Cranes coach Paul Put showed he had picked some lessons by going for sustained first half pressure.

Travis Mutyaba picked a loose ball from the Algerian defender Mohammed Madani and slotted home the opener from distance in the 10th minute.

But the lessons had not been enough. In fact there were some late first half warnings, about what the Algerians intended to do, from Saidi Benrahma's unchecked run in midfield that saw him hit the post and Madani's stoppage time header that went just over the bar.

Early in the second half, the combinations in the Ugandan box happened as Houssem Aouar fired home a reboud for the equaoizer then in the 57th minute, he went on a lightening counter attack before cutting the ball back to Benrahma, who sent Ugandan keeper Ismail Watenga throwing his weight to one side before going the other way to score in an empty net.

Uganda will visit Algeria again in October for the second leg World Cup qualification encounter and the areas of concern are clear.