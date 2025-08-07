Algeria, South Africa promise spectacle in heavyweight clash

Algeria and South Africa are reading from the same script ahead of Friday’s highly anticipated clash at the ongoing Chan 2024 — respect your opponent, and let desire, not reputation, decide the day.

The two face off in the day's first match at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole before Uganda seek to revive their hopes against Guinea later in the night.

Algeria coach Madjid Bougherra, whose side laid down a marker with a commanding 3-0 win over hosts Uganda in their opener, was quick to caution against any form of complacency.

“We started the competition in a good way,” said Bougherra at a pre-match press conference at Namboole, “But in football, you have to prove yourself again in the next game.

“You must not be overconfident — it only puts pressure on you. Our aim is to qualify as soon as possible.”

Bougherra expects a different kind of challenge from South Africa, the last team to arrive in the country.

“They play a different kind of football,” added Boughera, “and they're a good team. The game will come down more to desire than tactics. Whether it’s high or slow tempo, we must match their energy.”

For South Africa, it’s the start of their Chan 2024 campaign, and coach Molefi Ntseki is under no illusions about the task ahead against the Chan 2022 finalists.

“We watched Algeria’s first game — they did very well,” said Ntseki. “We are learning, but we’ve also done our analysis.

“The first and last 15 minutes have been critical in this tournament so far. Managing those phases will be key.”

Uganda conceded in the last 15 minutes of the first half and last quarter of the match, while Guinea also scored their winner over Niger in the dying moments.

Prepared well

Ntseki added that South Africa’s preparations have “considered all aspects of the game” to give them the best shot at progressing.

Midfielder Neo Maema struck an optimistic tone. “For us,” he said, “it’s about enjoying the moment — that’s the beauty of football.

“We’re here to represent our country, and the goal is to win the tournament.”

Victory for Algeria will have them on six points, while a South African win will blow the group open.

The showdown between two African powerhouses promises a spectacle — not just for the points at stake, but for the message it could send to the rest of the field.

Fri, Aug 8, 2025, Group C

Algeria vs South Africa, 5pm