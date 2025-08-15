Algeria target summit, Guinea cling onto hope

Algeria coach Madjid Bougherra insists there will be no room for complacency when his side face Guinea in Friday’s African Nations Championship (Chan) Group C encounter at Namboole Stadium.

Bougherra, whose team is among the tournament favourites, dismissed any suggestion that Guinea’s 3-0 loss to Uganda last week makes them easy prey.

“Every match for us is a final,” the former Algeria international said. “Guinea is a good team, with very good players.

“Just because they lost their two matches doesn’t mean we will just walk out and run over them. Every match is different. We need to respect our opponent.”

Algeria favourites

Algeria go into Friday’s match knowing that victory would send them back top of Group C on seven points, while Guinea - currently on three points from three matches - do not have any clear trump cards in their final group game.

The Algerian tactician believes the tournament is entering its most demanding phase and every match matters for them

“The more the tournament progresses, the harder it gets, but we have prepared for it all,” he added. “We are going to witness some good football because both teams are good.”

Algerian midfielder Mehdi Merghem, who sat next to Bougherra at the pre-match press conference at Namboole, exuded quiet confidence.

“Guinea is a good team, but we have confidence in ourselves to get three points.”

Guinea cling to hope

On his part, Guinea coach Souleymane Camara admitted fatigue is a factor but stressed his side will fight to the last whistle.

“We have not had enough time to rest like other teams and the strain can be felt sometimes,” he said. “Of course, I have some regrets in the first three matches, but we have to look ahead. We are not eliminated yet.”

Reflecting on their 2-1 loss to South Africa, Camara lamented costly lapses.

“We played well but two mistakes cost us. We lacked maturity,” he said. “We are disappointed, but we will carry on and try to carry the day tomorrow (Friday).”

Forward Moussa Moise Camara, who scored against South Africa, is keen to end Guinea’s campaign on a high.

“It’s a very important competition for us, a great opportunity as players,” he said. “Algeria is a good team, very tactical. We shall have to be at our best to beat them.”

On his goal, the Guinea league’s top scorer added: “It gave me an opportunity to connect with my inner instinct as a striker. Now I’m at ease – otherwise it would have been bad to hear that the top scorer didn’t score at Chan.”

Chan 2024, Group C

Friday, August 15

Guinea vs Algeria, 5pm

Niger vs South Africa, 8pm

Monday, August 18

Algeria vs Niger, 8pm