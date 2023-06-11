Algeria test of character

Uganda Cranes had a training match in Cameroon on Sunday before DRC give them a clearer picture heading into their penultimate Afcon 2023 qualifier against Algeria.

The match will have the 23 players that made the trip doing their best to impress Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic ahead of the clash against Uganda’s former coach Sebastien Desabre.

Desabre is the current coach of DRC, who will also be using Wednesday’s friendly against Uganda as preparation for his side’s penultimate Afcon qualifier away to Gabon.

With the Algerian squad littered with stars that play their football across top European leagues, led by Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and West Ham’s Saïd Benrahma, Micho is counting on his side’s collectiveness to get something from Saturday’s qualifier.

"The match against Algeria is a test of present character, measurement of present values, and moment of present truth of Uganda Cranes,” said Micho.

Youth and experience

"We believe that we have a balanced squad that has a few veteran players that are leaders in maturity and seniority, close to their competitive maturity.”

Faruku Miya, who stepped off the bench to create youngster Rogers Mato’s winner over Tanzania in Uganda’s last outing, captain Emmanuel Okwi and midfield kingpin Khalid Aucho of Yanga, bring a wealth of continental experience to the Cranes.

"But most of the players,” added Micho, “over 50 per cent; are the bright future of Ugandan football and we want them to, instead of being the bright future, to be the bright present.

“We want to turn them from boys to men, to make the dreams of Ugandans to qualify for Afcon 2024 a reality.”

Defenders Kenneth Ssemakula, Gift Fred, Gavin Kizito, midfielders Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, and forwards Travis Mutyaba, Mato and Richard Bassangwa are some of the lot breathing new life into the team.

“I'm privileged to have been called to the national team,” said Gift, “and we shall do our best to try and win the game.”

Algeria have already qualified from Group F after winning all their first four games for 12 points. Only the top two teams will qualify.

Uganda are tied on four points apiece with Tanzania, and must beat Algeria and Niger and hope the Taifa Stars fail in their own endeavours for Cranes to qualify.

Cranes squad in Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (St. George FC, Ethiopia), Nafian Alionzi (URA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Gavin Kizito (Al Ittihad SC, Egypt), Abdu Azizi Kayondo (CD Leganes, Spain), Joseph Ochaya (Al Makwloon Al Arab, Egypt), Halid Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Gift Fred (SC Villa, Uganda), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC, Uganda), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (FC Austin, USA), Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isma Mugulusi (Makedonikos FC, Greece)