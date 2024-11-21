All eyes on Amorim as new Man Utd era begins at Ipswich

Manchester United begin what they hope will be a journey back towards their former glory as new head coach Ruben Amorim takes charge for the first time away at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

As the Premier League returns after the international stoppage, United's trip to Portman Road offers the most intriguing storyline of a packed weekend of action.

While United's fans will travel to Suffolk with fresh hope after years of decline, Manchester City's are perhaps still in a state of mild shock at a four-match losing streak.

Champions City, boosted by the news that manager Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension, have fallen five points behind leaders Liverpool, but will aim to return to business as usual at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Liverpool, whose own new era under Arne Slot has begun in sensational style with 15 wins from 17 in all competitions, go to bottom club Southampton on Sunday.

Arsenal, like City, also need an urgent re-boot after a haul of only two points from the last 12 on offer in the league has left them in fourth spot, nine points behind Liverpool.

Amorim, whose Sporting side demolished Manchester City in the Champions League in what was his final home game in charge for the Lisbon club, will need to hit the ground running.

United are languishing down in 13th place with only four wins from their first 11 games, although in a tightly-packed table they are only four points off the top four.

Amorim is the sixth full-time occupant of the Old Trafford hot seat since Alex Ferguson left 11 years ago and he knows the scrutiny will be far more intense than anything he has experienced so far in his coaching career.

"You feel the history and I'm really proud to be Manchester United's coach," Amorim told MUTV.

"I think I am where I'm supposed to be. That's the feeling."

United will travel to an Ipswich side buoyed by a 2-1 victory at Tottenham before the international break -- their first win since promotion back to the top flight.

City's run of poor form coincided with the loss of several players because of injuries but they could be boosted by the return of Kevin De Bruyne for the visit of Tottenham.

The Belgian playmaker has started only four of City's 11 league games this season, with City winning all of them. The other seven garnered only 11 points.

Tottenham have taken inconsistency to new levels this season, beating the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa, but also losing to Crystal Palace and Ipswich.

The north London club have a track record of causing problems for City, although they will be without midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur who is serving a seven-match ban for using a racial slur against team mate Son Heung-min.

Third-placed Chelsea begin the weekend's fixtures on Saturday with manager Enzo Maresca returning to Leicester City who he guided back to the top flight last season.