All square between Maroons, Arua Hill

After the final whistle, the Arua Hill technical bench huddled as most punched in the air in celebration of the goalless draw against Maroons in the key game of the Elgon Group of the Fufa Big League at Luzira Prisons yesterday.

Indeed, head coach Hussein Mbalangu concurred that the result was a fair one for his side that remains unbeaten after three rounds.

“I am happy with the result. It gives us a chance to fight on,” Mbalangu told the media.

Both sides huffed and puffed but the only highlight was the Arua medical team that was as busy as their goalkeeper Richard Anyama, who was disturbed though not troubled.

Arua Hill’s Rashid Agau missed a glorious chance for the visitors after the half hour mark when he beat his markers only to spurn the opportunity.

It looked as if he had borrowed a leaf from Fred Amaku who failed to utilize the obvious chances in the early minutes of the game.

He was not culpable once, but twice before coach Charles Ayiekoh threw more bodies in front in search of a late goal.

“After another tough game after the one against Gaddafi (last Sunday), a draw is fair enough,” Ayiekoh said. He was momentarily glued to the bench at the final whistle as if digesting the draw.

In the same group, Kataka beat 1-0 Gaddafi with an Emmanuel Mukisa goal.

Away at Kakyeka stadium, Proline walloped Terazzo and Tiles 3-1 to assume control of the Rwenzori Group.

The league takes a two-week break to accommodate the first round of the Uganda Cup.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Yesterday’s results

Blacks Power 2-0 Paidha

Maroons 0-0 Arua Hill

Kataka 1-0 Gaddafi

Terrazzo & Tiles 1-3 Proline

Kigezi 1-1 Ndejje

