All to play for as KCCA fluff chance to go top

Mike Mutebi, the former KCCA coach repeatedly stated during his team's 2018-2019 title winning season that they were operating at 45%.

It would make for interesting reading what he makes of the current KCCA team after they fluffed yet another opportunity to pull ahead of their title rivals by playing out a meek goalless draw against Express in the unwanted early 2pm kickoff in Luzira on Saturday.

The result put the Lugogo-based KCCA side into second position but level on 46 points with leaders Vipers and third-placed SC Villa with three games left.

Most importantly, it continued a worrying trend for the now Jackson Mayanja coached side who have failed to win any of their last three games including a 1-0 loss to title rivals Vipers.

They looked devoid of ideas in the final third rarely testing Express goalkeeper Abdu Kimera whose 10th placed team exhibited their own struggles by having only two outfield players on their substitutes bench.

And on another day they could easily have been awarded a penalty when Peter Magambo appeared to upend Anwar Ntege only for centre referee Asadu Ssemere to waive away the Express appeals.

The one positive for KCCA though remains that this is a season that will go down as one no team really shows a real desire to win.

While KCCA have drawn twice and lost once in their last three games, leaders Vipers have only won twice in their previous five games losing two games in the sequence following the tame goalless draw against bottom side Onduparaka last Friday.

Third placed Villa have similarly stuttered recently losing three of their last four games and unlike their title rivals have the same coaching team that started the season.

Their recent undoing has however seen them make surprising changes to the starting team after unexpectedly found themselves top of the log. Not even the most staunch Villa fan would have predicted their side to be in such a position.

The tinkering in the 4-1 loss to KCCA bringing in players who had previously had little playing time raised eyebrows, a situation further worsened when team meetings in the aftermath of the loss showed a lack of authority by coaches Jackson Magera and Ibrahim Kirya.

Reigning champions Vipers are on the other hand under their third head coach this season with Alex Isabirye now tasked with creating a team out of a clearly divided multi-national dressing room.

KCCA are not that stable either with reports emerging of interim coach Mayanja already not on a different wavelength with his players as he continues to apportion blame on anyone but himself.