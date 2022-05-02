Aluka steals show at league project launch

Grace Aluka picked the right moment to show her forgotten worth as her wondrous strike led Olila High School to a 1-0 win over UCU Lady Cardinals in Mukono on Saturday.

Aluka is as versatile as they come but cut her teeth as a winger and later left-back in the Kawempe Muslim team that won four consecutive league titles between 2015 and 2018.

She is one of the recognisable faces in the women’s game having played for both Crested Cranes and the U-20 national teams since 2018 but was quickly falling out of favour due to fitness issue.

Olila, fielding her as a striker this season, was until Saturday seen by most as the club trying to fit a forgotten seemingly overweight player into a team that could do with some experience.

Aluka, however, leads the charts with eight goals – two penalties, two freekicks and four field goals.

Perfect moment

On Saturday, she chose the moment when all clubs in the league had representatives in Mukono, where Fufa and Fifa were launching a new league development project that will run for the next two years to aid capacity building in women’s football.

Also present were national team coach George Lutalo, who will this week name his Cecafa-bound team, her former Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa – who could do with an in-form striker – Fufa president Moses Magogo and among the opponents was Uganda’s league and national team top scorer Hasifah Nassuna.

“Today’s goal was my best,” she said after the game that UCU dominated but lost to fall out of the title storylines.

Against the run of play and with her back to goal, Aluka collected Patricia Apio’s pass, turned on her left foot to create space and swept the ball to the top-right corner. UCU keeper Hadijah Nalongo could only look on in bewilderment.

League development

Before Aluka made it her day, Magogo, and Fifa and Zimbabwean expert Violet Jubane had donated equipment, including jerseys and bibs, to clubs as part of the league development project launch.

“The shipment of the balls could not come in time but you will receive them,” Jubane said.

The $50,000 (about Shs180m) per year project is part of “Fufa’s plan to become the number one nation in women’s football,” according to Magogo.

“We need to promote the positive values in our women’s game and protect it from the vices that can eat it up.

“In 2013, we had one national team (U-20) that had beaten South Sudan and was due to play Ghana. That game would have cost us over Shs100m then but we took the decision to pull the team out of the competition and develop structures.

See where we are now with a competitive league, national teams at the U-17 and U-20 level and the Crested Cranes that qualified to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations,” Magogo said, adding that as an owner of a women’s football club (Kampala Queens), he “understands what (challenges) you are going through to finance clubs.”

Magogo defends project

Fufa TV can help us commercialise the game. In the past we had the ability to produce games but did not have where to put them. Sometimes even UBC has its own programmes that take priority. It is expensive to show the games but support us because the plan is to have all women’s games televised. Remember that TV is good because it gives you exposure but it exposes you the way you are. So let us have green pitches, dress well and be on time for games.

