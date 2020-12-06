Ambidexterity was their mantra

By Robert Mugagga More by this Author

Born at the city outskirts of Mulago, Mugambe was definitely a product of the once-famous village club of Santos which was responsible for grooming many football stars of the seventies and early eighties like Jimmy Kirunda, Tom Lwanga, John Lubogo, Bedford Kityo, Godfrey ‘Superstar’ Kateregga and Fred Sserwadda.

Mugambe’s father, Dr. Israel Kulubya Misanvu was a medical doctor working at Mulago hospital where his mother also worked as a nurse.

Dr. Misanvu badly wanted his children to take up his career right from childhood and was amused to see Mugambe and his brothers picking up an early interest in chasing around the onion bag.

Football was a favourite sport among the area youth. Mugambe embraced football right from Aga Khan, a primary school, which was then dominated by Asians.

He kicked off his career as a defender and it was not until he joined Mengo SS that the games master, a one Bakuye switched him to the forward line.

At Mengo, Mugambe played alongside former SC Villa and Cranes international Vubya who was in a lower class.

It was here in 1973 that Mugambe got drafted into the Central Province Schools’ team then coached by Raphael Bwire.

In 1976, at the age of 16 he was summoned to the national youth team whose coach was the late Edrisa Nyombi.

The first football club he joined was BAT’s Kampala - based Tobacco FC and this was when he was attending form two at Mengo.

Tobacco which then featured in Kampala’s third division was at the time being coached by KCCA striker Phillip Omondi and it was him that spotted the young man’s immense talent and later advised him to join a more serious club, of course meaning KCCA.

“When my teammates and Tobacco officials learned of my intention to switch to KCCA, they laughed at me calling this a big joke. To them I was simply wasting my time joining a club whose entire line up consisted of Uganda Cranes players,” Mugambe told Sunday Monitor early this week. Mugambe joined KCCA in December 1977 during his senior four vacation.



Meanwhile, Mugambe’s father all along felt uneasy seeing his son focusing more on football rather than on his studies.

He became worried that his would never become the doctor he wished for. This forced Dr Misanvu to take Mugambe to a school far away from the city centre and this being Seeta College in Mukono where football was not all that popular like in Kampala.

However, this did not deter KCCA who provided a vehicle that fetched him from school to training and back. A time came when the club could not stand it any longer.

The club physician Dr. Kamulegeya who went to medical school with Mugambe’s father together with club officials headed by chairman Jack Ibale one day decided to confront Dr. Misanvu and begged him to let the boy study from a Kampala based school.

“Whether you like it or not, it’s football and not academics that will make this boy known all over the country,” one club official told off Mugambe’s father in the face.

Dr. Misanvu later yielded to pressure and allowed Mugambe to switch to Kololo SS for senior six. Here, Mugambe met other talented footballers like Peter Mazinga, John Latigo and Rashid Mudin. Mugambe was part of the KCCA squad that was selected to participate in the 1978 Cecafa Club Championship. KCCA won but he didn’t feature.

His debut match for KCCA came much later in 1978 when he came in for an injured Timothy Ayiekoh and scored against Maroons.

He says his most memorable match for KCCA was against Arab Contractors of Egypt in the 1983 African Cup winners Cup where he scored the equaliser in the 2-2 draw during the first leg of the second round in Cairo and the first goal during the return leg in Nakivubo.

Arab Contractors were so impressed by Mugambe’s performance that they vowed not to leave him behind and worked on all necessary documents to sign him but unfortunately, around the same time the Egyptian FA temporarily banned Egyptian clubs from signing more foreign players.

Both at KCCA and in the national team, Mugambe, who played with both feet, was fielded in positions six, seven, eight, nine, 10 and 11.

Fans loved him. Mugambe says he liked and learnt this style of play from Mohammed Ismael of Horseed of Somalia during the 1978 Cecafa tournament.

In the Cranes team, he was first summoned for the 1982 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup here, featuring in all matches enroute the final against Kenya.

In group matches he scored a late equaliser against Zimbabwe for Uganda to qualify for the semifinals. To enable him and captain Latigo not to miss lectures at Kyambogo Polytechnic, they were exempted from staying at the Cranes camp and used to join fellow players on a daily basis from the college.

In 1987, Mugambe was the only African invited to take part in the Sunfield soccer camp in England bringing together talented footballers from around the world. While there, he passed trials to play for second division Walsall FC but on learning that he was a teacher the club advised him to go back to Uganda because the country badly needed his services.



Mugambe fact-file (Achievements)

Played for Tobacco, KCCA, Manzino Wanderers (Swaziland) and Green Valley.

Was signed by KCCA in 1977 while in his Senior Four vacation.

Won the Ugandan topflight league with KCCA in 1981 and 1983.

Could play in all positions on the pitch from No.6.

Won the Uganda Cup with KCCA in 1979, 1980 and 1982.

Was in the KCCA squad for the 1978 Cecafa Clubs Championship.

Scored two goals against Arab Contractors of Egypt in the 1983 African Cup Winners’ Cup.

Was the only African that was in 1987 invited for a soccer camp in U.K bringing together talented footballers from around the world.

In 1987, he passed trials at Walsall FC of England but unfortunately returned to Uganda.

Studied at Kyambogo Polytechnic and earned a diploma in Fine Art.

Started the first soccer academy in the country in 1987- Sportugal Soccer Academy which England’s John Fashanu of came to visit.

Ronald Vubya

Shy & Silent Assasin. Vubya was always a tidy and cool-headed footballer, who developed as his career progressed.

Vubya possessed a terrific shot which scared many goalkeepers and in addition had the ability to initiate dangerous moves and score in difficult situations.

In 1987, I will never forget a match in Nakivubo stadium where then Prince Ronald Mutebi (now Kabaka of Buganda) first made a public appearance on return from exile in UK.

The Prince came to Nakivubo and briefly attended a league match between SC Villa and Coffee. By the time, Prince Mutebi entered the stadium accompanied by his friend, the late “uncle” Patrick Kiwanuka, then Express FC boss, SC Villa was trailing 2-0 in the second half. Vubya scored twice to bring Villa level.

Fans went wild. His football career started when attending secondary school at Mengo SS where he easily got a first-team place in the school team.

In the late 1970s, he joined Entebbe Fisheries FC which was playing in the first division league before relocating to Uganda Airlines where he partnered well with captain Mike Mulo upfront.

He also briefly played for Lufula FC (now Kyetume) from where SC Villa signed him in 1981 joining around the same time with Sunday Mokili from Jinja-based Tobacco FC and Geoffrey Higenyi from Nytil.

Unlike some players, like Magidu Musisi that took a while before grabbing first-team places at Villa Park, Vubya immediately established himself as an exceptional player and fitted well in the first team during the era of coach David Otti.

He partnered well with the likes of Sula Kato and Twaha Kivumbi to make the SC Villa midfield such a joy to watch. At Villa, Vubya went on to win six league titles with the last one being in 1990.

On these, he added on Uganda Cups in 1983, 1986 and 1988. In the league, Vubya was such a good performer who would be rotated in several positions notably in midfield and on the right wing.

A striker to, he narrowly missed out on becoming the league’s top scorer on multiple occasions. For instance, in 1985, Frank Kyazze of KCCA narrowly beat him to the accolade by just four goals.

The following season, Vubya shone once again this time scoring 26 goals and deputising top scorer Charles Letti. In 1986, he was part of the mighty SC Villa team that became the first Ugandan side to clinch a local league and cup double.

Vubya was instrumental in Villa’s 1987 Cecafa triumph over a hard-fighting El Merreikh of Sudan in the final. He ignited several dangerous moves that kept Merreikh industrious keeper Hamid Brema so busy most of the time.

For the national team, Vubya was first summoned in 1984 for the World Cup qualifier against Zambia. He scored many goals for the Cranes with the most important one coming in the 1989 Cecafa event in Kenya. The game ended 3-all. Uganda won the shootout.

During the match, Vubya scored Cranes second goal in the 42nd minute to give the team some hope after Malawi led 3-1 partly with the help of two Young Chimodzi quick goals.

Vubya currently lives in U.K and he is a very successful businessman.



Vubya fact-file (Achievements)

Played for Entebbe Fisheries, Lufula FC (Kyetume), Uganda Airlines and SC Villa.

Won league with SC Villa in 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989 and 1990.

Won the Uganda Cup with SC Villa in 1983, 1986, 1988 and 1989.

Won the Cecafa Clubs Championship with SC Villa in 1987.

Scored a goal when the Cranes beat Malawi in the final to win the 1989 Cecafa, after 12 years.

Was well known for unleashing fierce shots.

Was second Top Scorer in the league in 1985 and 1986.

Shaban Mwinda

Cold Blood. For all the great promise he had, the career of Shaban Mwinda (circled), one of Ugandan football raising stars of the 1980s, was cut short when he was gunnned down in 1985 at just 24 years. Nicknamed Shah, he was quick, technically excellent and with a good head. PHOTO/COURTESY

The story of Nakivubo Boys Club which is branded to Sports Club Villa will never be complete without mentioning the name of Shaban Mwinda.

It was Mwinda that scored the first goal that set off Nakivubo Boys from a slum team to become one of the most successful clubs from East and Central Africa.

Nakivubo Boys club played their first competitive match in the third division of the national league against Mulago Santos which ended 3-1 at the old Mulago playground. The match was watched by a number of former internationals who were mentored by the two teams.

Referring to Shaban Mwinda, after the match, celebrated coach Robert Kiberu said a star had arrived on the Ugandan soccer scene and made plans to draft him in the national youth team set up something that later turned true under coach Nyombi.

In 1978, it was Mwinda that laid the pass for Abbey Mutanda to score and enable Nakivubo Boys achieve promotion to the topflight.

Mwinda was in 1979 part of the predominantly youthful Ugandan Cranes team was prematurely knocked out of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in Kenya.

In 1982, he played in all 18 matches to help SC Villa win the league unbeaten.

Wearing an Afro hairstyle, Mwinda made raids down the right flank and diving headers inside the box made him the face of rebranded Sports Club Villa. Mwinda was born in 1959 at Mengo-Kisenyi and fell in love with football right from his toddler years.

His home being not far away from Nakivubo stadium which gave him an opportunity to act as ball-boy often.

Later, he joined Nakivubo Boys which he left in 1976 and briefly featured for NIC. After two years, Mwinda rejoined Nakivubo Boys where he played a big role in its promotion to the first division.

At SC Villa, Mwinda could play in different positions from midfield to the wings and times on the striking line alongside others like Rogers Nsubuga and Rogers Ssemere.

He was a joy to watch with the way he moved with the ball piercing into the opponents’ goal like a knife in a ripe banana.

Throughout matches, he played while chewing “orbit gum” which some fans mistook to be “Mayilungi” especially by the fact that he grew up in Mengo-Kisenyi an area well known for shah chewing people.

Perhaps this was one reason Mwinda was nicknamed “shah”. Mwinda will most fondly be remembered for his pivotal role in the 1983 African Cup of Champions (now Caf Champions league).

He scored a couple of goals when SC Villa eliminated Dinamo De Fima of Madagascar in the first round and Ferroviário de Maputo of Mozambique in the second d before bowing out to Nkana Red Devils of Zambia in the quarter finals.

In the national team, Mwinda was first summoned to the national youth team in 1978 before coach Peter Okee included him to the 1979 Cranes squad destined for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Nairobi.

He played for the Cranes between 1979 and 1984. Mwinda was in 1985 shot dead by a trigger-happy gunman.

Mwinda fact-file (Achievements)

l Played for Nakivubo Boys, NIC and SC Villa.

l In 1978, he laid the pass for Abbey Mutanda to score a goal that brought Nakivubo Boys to the Super Division.

l Won the league with SC Villa in 1982 and 1984.

l Won the Uganda Cup with SC Villa in 1983.

l Was first summoned to the Cranes team at the age of 20 in 1979.

l He could score many goals with the head and was a good dribbler.

l Was swift and could use both legs.

