Ambitious newcomers Lugazi ready to make a mark

Lugazi is certainly brewing something good in the thickets of Mabira Forest. Unlike many clubs that have debuted in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League over the last decade, their ability to own their home ground shows a club riding on an ambitious long-term project.

Lugazi, formerly Kampala University, started in 2010 in Luweero District and played in the Buganda Regional League in 2013. Their quest for Big League football lasted for seven years until 2020 when they sold the club to the current owners, who rebranded it to Lugazi and shifted it to Mabira Forest in Lugazi Town.

The team finally earned promotion to the second division in 2022 and played one successful season before gaining promotion in May this year.

Ambitious project

At the helm of their ambitious project is their newly-appointed head coach, Sadiq Ssempigi.

He brings a wealth of experience after working under Livingstone Mbabazi at Onduparaka and Arua Hills and his time managing Mbarara City to promotion and survival in the league a season ago.

His stint at Jinja North in Big League last season is one to forget but he must have followed his new managers while in the same division to learn their moods.

“I am focused on bringing my best to this club and committed to working hard, contributing to the team’s success and achieving great things together,” Ssempigi said on his arrival.

The soft-spoken tactician is however quick to manage the fans’ expectations noting that they should allow the club to grow naturally. While he doesn’t see his side as a title contender, he believes they won’t be a candidate for the unforgiving relegation battle.

“I won’t lie that we’re going to fight for the title but we shall not struggle. The team has a long-term plan which includes playing on the continent in five years’ time but we want it to be a gradual growth.

“That said,” He adds, “the signings and preparations we’ve done during the preseason have been good and we hope to collect as many points in the first round to give us a good cushion.”

Blended signings

Ssempijja and his management have taken a calculated approach, blending experienced players with promising young talent. The team fought off bidders for their top striker Sam Ssemugugu and Fahad Emuran who was named the best goalkeeper with 12 clean sheets in the Big League last season.

Lugazi will hope to dominate games at home.

They also retained top defender Richard Ayikoh while also adding the experiences of midfielders Nelson Mandela and Rogers Adriko as well as former UPL champion Bashir Asiku and forward Sharif Ssaka from Kyetume.

With the departure of former Ugandan international Savio Kabugo, Mandela and Ayikoh’s leadership and composure will be invaluable in guiding the relatively inexperienced squad through the ups and downs of the League this season.

Lugazi’s other signings include Dennis Lubowa, Emmanuel Obua, Ian Amanya and young goalkeeper Juma Mutebi from KCCA.

Lugazi’s chairman Hajj Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje is a trigger-happy owner who sacked William Kyeswa and Richard Makumbi after 10 games last season.

Home boy Gerald Efit has worked in the interim on both occasions and as Ssempijja’s deputy in the new season, the coach doesn’t need a reminder to perform.

Kyeswa and Makumbi complained about a lack of independence in scouting and recruiting players as well as lineup selections but Ssempijja confirms he is under control.

Under Ssempijja, Lugazi is expected to play high-intensive, direct and attacking football while being tactically astute. The smaller dimension of the Lugazi Stadium pitch is also expected to give teams that don’t possess the ball and work in smaller confined spaces a rough time.

Lugazi kickstarted their intensive preparations with a friendly match against Kenyan giants Tusker which ended 1-all at Lugazi. Their top marksman Sam Ssemugugu scored the equalizer.

Earlier on, the UPL organisers had set Lugazi’s opening match against Kitara to be hosted at the refurbished Nakivubo Stadium but the team threw that proposal out the window. Either to show how organized they are or respect their fans and home ground.

Lugazi at a glance

Founded: 2012

Rebranded: 2020

Full name: Lugazi Football Club

Nickname: The Leaders

Chairman: Abdul Mwanje Kawuulu

Ground: Lugazi stadium

Manager: Sadiq Ssempigi

Lugazi's opening fixtures

September 14: Lugazi vs. Kitara

September 19: UPDF vs. Lugazi

September 26: Lugazi vs. Nec

October 6: Vipers vs. Lugazi

