Amuria stun Ajax Queens as goals rain in Njeru

Ajax Queens are a shadow of whatever they hoped to be.

They are among the pioneer sides of the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) - back when it was still the topflight division - and once had the dream of challenging the top sides in women's football and wowed everyone with their social media presence and match-day presence.

Things were going so uphill that players like Phionah Nabbumba and Bridget Nabisaalu, who have since moved on, became mainstays in the Crested Cranes set-up.

But things have not been the same for the Wakiso-side since one of their coaches John Ssemuli passed on in April 2018.

In fact their Facebook page has not been updated since November 2018. The vibe about the Queens has died too.

The effects are continuing to bite further on the football pitch, where they are in the second division for a second successive season, and were beaten 3-2 yesterday by little known Amuria High School in Group C of the ongoing FWEL at Fufa Technical Centre Njeru.

Amuria, who have former Kawempe Muslim SS attacker Sharon Apon in their ranks, expressed their intent from the get go but were wasteful till Rehema Akurut broke the deadlock in the 44th minute with a smart finish past Ajax keeper Pamela Nakayondo.

Emmanuella Akoel doubled the lead just after the restart but a well taken freekick by Annet Namwange helped Ajax pull one back in the 51st minute.

Ajax grew into the game like a side who had sensed trouble and were rewarded with a 63rd minute equalizer by Moureen Nangonzi.

The sides then battled 'not lose' the Group C opener rather than win till Akoel tapped home in the 88th minute to send her side temporarily on top of the table.

That stay was shortlived because Apac side St. Peters put up a forgettable and abysmal performance as they lost 5-0 to Kitgum-based Vision in the northern derby.

Vision did most of their business in the first half with four goals from Phiona Arach, Farida Oyella (2) and Sharipher Atimango, who completed her brace in the 87th minute.





