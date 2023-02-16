Amus College hope to win Shs370m Cecafa Pan African Schools event

Frank Anyau, the head coach of Amus College School under 15 girls' football team in Bukedea district, has made clear the schools intentions to win the 2023 Pan Africa Schools Football tournament that is set to be hosted in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

“The competition we are going for is very hard. East and Central Africa is not going to sleep or enjoy," Anyau said during the team's departure.

"It’s a competition of its own type because there are many countries of which they only want one team that will proceed to Morocco.

"They must qualify and become the regional champions so that they become the first Ugandan or regional School to play at the inaugural Africa Schools football championships due in Morocco later this year” he explained.

Amus took a delegation of 26 people; including 17 players, five female and four male officials for the Pan Africa Schools (Cecafa Zone). The three-day qualification tournament will run from tomorrow to Sunday.

The team captain Tamisi Shafiga said the team has made proper preparations for the tournament since last year and are very ready to bring back the trophy.

“I wish to thank my fellow players for the teamwork, effort and our director plus officials for the support and collective effort," Shafiga said.

"I also thank Fufa, the Speaker of parliament (Anita Annet Among), media, the people of Kachumbali, our fans and Uganda at large,” she added.



The games tournament draws shall be held todayat the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi where the games.

There are 15 other schools for Amus College to beat.

Prior to their departure, Among flagged off the team at parliament. She encouraged them to stay focused, maintain discipline and stay away from the vice of homosexuality that exists in some schools.

“I implored them to maintain good company that doesn't mislead them from their dreams” she said.