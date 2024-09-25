Amus: Inside decade journey to shake Kitende dominance

Amus College School has relentlessly pursued greatness for the national and East African football titles for a decade. After years of trials, heartbreaks, and near-misses this year, they finally clinched the coveted Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) title.

Amus had to navigate past 14-time record champions St. Mary’s Kitende on home soil to win the title. This victory symbolizes the culmination of years of heavy investments, dedication, perseverance, strategic planning, and unwavering belief in a dream.

Birth of Kitende rivalry

The mini-rivalry with Kitende began on May 6, 2015, in Hoima Town. High-flying rookies Amus were paired against Kitende in the quarterfinals in a match that served all the drama from a new entrant, a narrow escape to refereeing controversies. Amus winger Peter Lusimbula converted a free kick to give his team an early lead but Kitende equalized in the 98th minute through Muhammad Shaban. The referees had extended the game beyond the normal 70 minutes citing time-wasting by Amus.

Kitende won on penalties and eventually the tournament, but Amus left with scars and lessons.

“We were hurt but also knew that we were not just going to take a school from zero to the levels of the top competitors like Kitende, Kibuli and Buddo,” Kintu notes. “There was a lot that we needed to do and you can attest that by looking at the number of years it has taken us to match and beat them.

Kitende boasted some of the finest young talents including Shaban, Alfred Leku, goalkeeper James Aheebwa, Godfrey Wasswa, Disan Galiwango, Ashraf Mandela, Nordin Bunjo, Isa Mubiru, Pius Wanji and current Kitara’s captain Benjamin Nyakoojo. The school was aiming for their eighth title.

Meanwhile, the debutant Amus’ was built on local talent with a few notable names that would shine later on. They included England-based custodian Ali Mwerusi, Bul defender Walter Ochora, Derrick Onyai, U20 Afcon 2021 star Ivan Eyamu and current KCCA skipper Julius Poloto.

Over the years, more talents like Pius Obuya, Atendele Felix Okot, Derrick Kiggundu, and Allan Oyirwoth would emerge from the school.

Ambitious project

These players were the beginning of a project spearheaded by the school's owner Hon. Patrick Isiagi with the assistance of scout and youth football coach Nimrod Kintu.

Kintu, synonymous with Amus’ journey, joined the school in its infancy after scouting for Uganda's national U17 team under coach Matia Lule. Kintu had a candid tete-a-tete with Isiagi to understand his project and its sustainability before crossing. The two had crossed paths in the past when Isiagi managed Kintu at KCCA in the 1990s, both being OBs at Kololo SS.

“It was a compelling idea that I immediately bought and joined in August 2014. By then I was still active in my media profession at Radio Four, the national team and Friends of Football as a coach,” Kintu told this paper after winning Feasssa.

Fans played a huge part in Amus College's success.

Post-Covid rise

Amus steadily invested throughout the second half of the 2010s but with no tangible results besides the district and Teso Regional titles. That changed after the Covid break - School football was suspended from May 2020 until 2021.

On resumption in 2022, Kitende continued their dominance, winning their 11th title in Arua but lost Feasssa to Kibuli. Amus reached the knockout rounds but was defeated by Buddo SS in the round of 16.

Amus made efforts to bring back Kintu, who had left before 2020 for greener pastures in Kampala and St. Andrew Kaggwa, Gombe. While there, he nurtured talents like Travis Mutyaba and Bashir Mansour. The latter moved with him to Amus and was crowned Most Valuable Player in Feasssa this year.

His return was transformative; the school finally broke the semifinal jinx as they strolled to the last four last year but narrowly lost in the semis to Kitende 4-3 in penalty shootouts after a 1-all draw. Kitende scored first but Amus pulled through their biggest star name yet, Allan Oyirwoth. To reach the semis, Amus had eliminated defending and joint-record champions Kibuli.

Amus lost to Royal Giants from Mityana in the bronze match but all was not lost as they qualified for their first-ever Feasssa finals.

Kintu along with coaches Frank ‘Video’ Anyau and Richard Malinga led Amus to the finals where fate set them against Kitende.

Kitende scored first through Fazil Mwiine but again, Oyrwoth equalized but Amus lost the final through penalty kick lotteries. Oyirwoth was named the tournament's best player.

The ultimate triumph

Kitende had now become the sole obstacle to Amus’ dream. The Bukedea school represented the country at the 2024 International School Federation’s games where they reached the final losing to the hosts China. This was part of their grand preparations for this year’s school calendar.

“We prepared well, including a high altitude camp in Kapchorwa which helped us to build the team for the calendar,” Kintu revealed.

The preparations paid off as Amus reached the final of the national USSSA games, this time defeating Kitende 10-9 in a tense semi-final penalty shootout after a goalless draw. Although they lost the title to St. Julian, they were not to be denied the East African title.

Abdul Razak Muzamir’s goal in the final ensured they beat Kitende where it mattered most! Amus had finally eliminated Kitende twice in the national and regional championships. This was only the third year in two decades that Kitende had missed either of the trophies. The others were in 2016 and 2018, where Buddo won both.

Amus College proprietor Patrick Isiagi (in spectacle) speaks to his players.

Building for the Future

Amus did not just win the trophy, they won as a co-host. To everyone’s surprise, the school availed five pitches to be used for the games with one fitted with artificial turf and a pavilion suitable to host topflight league matches.

“Sports has always been our backbone besides academics and the school will continue to invest in it,” Andrew Okiring, a son of Isiagi and Amus College’s resident director tells this paper.

“The recent hosting and winning of East Africa is a testament to our director (Hon. Isiagi) and the school’s commitment and patience. We’re doing this for both boys and girls,” he adds.

To keep their young talents active, especially those not attached to club football, Amus partnered with Kataka where several youngsters have honed their skills playing in the Fufa Big League for almost a decade now.

As Amus continues to grow, Okiring discloses that they’ve formed partnerships with clubs and agents in Europe for player sales. To ensure this works, the school launched its team besides their partnership with Kataka which will debut in the Eastern Fufa Regional League this season. The school also owns a vibrant girls’ team and will play in the Fufa Women’s Super League after acquiring Byafayo Queens.

Among the early graduates from the new project include Allan Oyirwoth who is currently at Brooke House College and Academy in Leicester for football development. The school is also partnering with American universities for football scholarships. Emmanuel ‘Messi’ Mukisa and Lazarus Ocira were the first beneficiaries after flying off to Eastern Florida State College.

“Our long-term plan is to develop players and sell them out there. We will also continue to develop our facilities to meet international standards,” Okiring reassures.

Amus College profile

Founded: 2010

Achievements: 2023 Feasssa finalists, 2024 USSSA finalists, 2024 Feasssa champions

Location: Bukedea District

Owner: Hon. Patrick Isiagi

Coaches: Nimrod Kintu, Frank ‘Video’ Anyau and Richard Malinga