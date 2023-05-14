Amus kick Kawempe out of Nationals

Kawempe Muslim’s camp could pass for a funeral site after they lost 10-9 on penalties in one of the girls’ football quarterfinals at the ongoing Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara.

The 70-minute match played at Kakyeka Stadium lived up to the billing and was not short of tension from the get go. Fans filled the stadium almost an hour to kick off.

Amus controlled the first exchanges but Kawempe grew into the game and was rewarded with a Hadijah Nandago towards the end of the first half.

They, however, failed to kill off the game in the second half despite the chances for Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Nandago.

Eventually, Amus got going and thought they had scored from a corner in the 68th minute but the referee cancelled it due to a foul on the keeper.

They tried to protest by walking off pitch but quickly decided to fight on. The decision paid off with an equalizer in additional time off a freekick.

In the penalties, Amus missed twice while Nyinagahirwa, Phiona Nabulime and later in sudden death Halima Kampi failed to convert.

Elsewhere, St. Noa Girls beat Sacred Heart SS from Gulu 2-0 while Rines SS and Mukono Parents also beat Olila 4-2 and Boni Concilli 5-4 on penalties respectively after 1-1 draws in regular time.

Kawempe and the rest are now fighting to finish fifth.

FRESH DAIRY GAMES



GIRLS’ FOOTBALL

QUARTERFINALS

Kawempe Muslim 1(9)-1(10) Amus College

St. Noa Girls 2-0 Sacred Heart Gulu

Rines SS 1(4)-1(2) Olila High School