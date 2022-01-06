An Afcon for local chances

Hot Seat. Guinea Bissau coach Baciro Cande is due to join this group as he takes care of his third successive tournament starting this weekend. PHOTO/ AGENCIES

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

By the end of the qualification round, there were 14 coaches expected to take care of their home nations in Cameroon but Egypt’s late change from Hossam El Badry to Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz brought the number down to 13 but it is still a significant rise given that only three locals out of 16 coaches were in the dugout in 2015

What is an Africa Cup without a debate on whether local coaches should be given opportunities to lead their home nations at the continental showpiece over their foreign counterparts?
Interestingly, there is an even split of Afcon triumphs between the local and foreign coaches at 16 each with Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi tieing the contest for the locals at the last edition in Egypt.
This, just as was the case with the late Stephen Keshi for Nigeria in 2013, seems to have strengthened the argument in favour of more Africans as for the first time in years, there will more nationals in charge of teams at the tournament as countries like Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Mali opted for locals to tip the balance from 15 expatriates at Egypt 2019.

