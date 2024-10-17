Anaku to lift burden off Nsibambi

Back in the saddle, returning goal scorer Sadat Amaku is primed to turn the tide for his parent club KCCA.

Known for scoring goals for fun in his infant stages, he has the potential to forge a lethal partnership with the current striker Derrick Nsibambi, creating a dynamic duo that league defenders will dread facing.

Amaku's timely return not only bolsters the KCCA's offensive arsenal but also provides coach Abdallah Mubiru with the flexibility of two formidable striking options, whether he chooses to start both or utilize just one to shake things up.

He is set to mark his return on Saturday, taking the pitch before an adoring home crowd in a highly anticipated StarTimes Uganda Premier League clash against a resilient UPDF team that has amassed seven points from four games.

This matchup presents an excellent opportunity for him to make an immediate impact; if given playing minutes, he will be expected to harness his goal-scoring prowess and ignite the team’s offensive efforts against a well-organized UPDF defence.

Anxious KCCA fans are eager to see if he can deliver the spark that his club needs.

Renaissance

After enduring a mixed spell in Scotland with Dundee and reportedly falling short of securing another professional stint in Europe, the speedy forward is back with a renewed determination to prove he has overcome his injury-ridden past.

This return isn’t just about personal redemption; he aims to use this opportunity as a springboard to propel himself back into the professional ranks while simultaneously helping his club clinch the league title after six years of agonizing waiting.

With his pace and scoring ability, he is eager to contribute to a title challenge that could finally bring home the silverware the fans have been longing for.

“I feel so happy to be back at KCCA where it all started. I am eager to compete with my mates to help the club achieve its objectives.

" I love the fact that when I came back here, I found several familiar faces in the dressing room, and this place simply feels like home. I am thankful to the club board, management, and head coach for granting me this opportunity to return to KCCA, and I cannot wait to get started again,” Amaku expressed, reflecting on his excitement and commitment as he embarks on this new chapter of his career.

Born to score

Anaku boasts an impressive record, having scored 83 goals in 52 games for the KCCA junior team and 22 goals in 67 matches for the senior team, totaling 105 goals in 119 appearances across both sides before his departure for Scotland in 2022.

His return not only reignites his competition for a starting spot with established striker Nsibambi but also introduces fresh challenges from rookies Abubaker Mayanja and Emmanuel Anyama.

A product of the KCCA junior team, Anaku joined the club in 2016 while still a student at Kibuli Secondary School, one of KCCA’s schools of excellence, and played for the junior side until 2019.

He is also the all-time top scorer in the Fufa Juniors League, having netted an impressive 83 goals in just 52 games.

Following his promotion to the senior team in 2019, Anaku made an immediate impact, scoring six goals in 17 games during his debut season.

He continued to find the back of the net with nine goals in 20 games in the 2020/21 season and seven goals in 23 matches during the 2021/22 season, solidifying his reputation as a prolific scorer for the club.

Battle at the top

A victory over UPDF at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, will not only cement KCCA's status at the summit of the league (10 points from four games) but also serve as a strong statement that Abdallah Mubiru’s charges are equipped and ready for a serious trophy challenge.

The dicey match represents a crucial opportunity for the 13-time league winners to showcase their resilience and depth, especially with the return of Anaku, who can provide the firepower needed to secure the win.