Andy Mwesigwa reflect on USSSA tournament debut

Andy Mwesigwa is unique in this regard: He is among the few players that have transitioned to education through football.

Having established a school about four years ago under the sports banner, the team quickly rose to the fore, playing in this year’s edition of the USSSA Boys Football Championship in Fort Portal City.

Having gained seven points, the team was sent to the losers’ bracket where they will play classification games. Mwesigwa played in the schools’ football tournament twice at Mbale Progressive and St Joseph’s SS Naggalama and returned to Fort Portal as head coach guiding a youthful team.

“I am really happy with what the boys have displayed. These are young players who have a lot to learn but we managed two wins,” Mwesigwa said.

Most of the players in the team make up the squad that represents SC Villa in the U17 national league.

Talking about ambitions to strengthen his squad with more physical players, Mwesigwa, a former Cranes captain, wants the organisers to put up a more polished and positive face on the tournament.

“We face players who are obviously overaged. This kills the mission of identifying future Cranes players since they are not on the same level,” he said.

Yesterday, Junior Niwamanya scored the only goal as the team beat Africa with Love SS in their last group game.

Fimbo re-incarnated

Other newbies, Mityana SS were also left to think of how best they can compete after ending their aspirations with a 2-0 loss to Buddo SS.

David Kiwuuwa, the school games teacher said that planning is crucial for such a big tournament.

“You have to be well prepared otherwise you may fail to beat any teams here. We need more planning and financial allocations and we are now more than ready to compete again,” Kiwuuwa said.

Mityana SS is exceptional in another way as it has Andrew ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa’s son, Ben ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa, a senior Three learner, in their squad. Mukasa scored four goals in the qualifiers and once in the nationals against Dynamic SS in their 1-1 draw.