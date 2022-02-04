Angry KCCA drop points in grudge Ondu game

KCCA missed a chance to return to the top of the Uganda Premier League after drawing 1-1 with Onduparaka in their replayed first round game at Bombo Barracks yesterday.

The result left KCCA in second position with 32 points, one behind leaders Vipers after completing their 15 first round games.

They did not fancy playing the replay after Onduparaka fans caused the abandonment of the earlier fixture only for Fufa to opt not to award the points to KCCA and choosing to order a replay; a decision KCCA contested that the authorities did not follow their own rules and regulations.

And it showed at times on the pitch particularly in the second half as Onduparaka threatened to score a second goal at the neutral ground in Bombo.

But in the end it was the first half that contributed all the goals, KCCA scoring first when Dennis Guma connected with Gift Ali’s corner to hand KCCA an 18th minute lead. Onduparaka were then helped to level the tie after Filbert Obenchan headed the ball over his own advancing goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan on 38 minutes.

Onduparaka returned the better team in the second half with Ronald Mubiru, Baden Mujahid and Muhammad Shaban all missing glorious goalscoring opportunities.

KCCA could however have snatched all three points at the end only for substitute Sadat Anaku to strike the post after Patrick Kaddu’s flick put him through on goal. The result leaves Onduparaka the happier of the two teams having faxed the prospect of losing the aborted game before Fufa handed them a lifeline.