Angry KCCA drop points in grudge Ondu game

Patrick Kaddu of KCCA tries to control the ball under the watchful eye of  Onduparaka defender Dennis Ojara. The rescheduled Uganda Premier League game in Bombo ended 1-1. Photo/ John Batanude

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Stalemate. The first half contributed all the goals; KCCA scoring first  when Dennis Guma connected with Gift Ali’s corner to hand KCCA an 18th minute lead and Filbert Obenchan equalising in the  38th minute.

KCCA missed a chance to return to the top of the Uganda Premier League after drawing 1-1 with Onduparaka in their replayed first round game at Bombo Barracks yesterday.
The result left KCCA in second position with 32 points, one behind leaders Vipers after completing their 15 first round games.

