Anti-climax

It takes some really good teams to perform under pressure, especially at a stage as the World Cup qualifiers. And Group E leaders Mali can claim to be the special ones in a pool of Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

Although - quite frankly - the Malians did not even have to engage second gear to navigate this. They have been so good they deflated pressure at a distance. Now Uganda arrive in Morocco, where Mali are hosting their games after the move to Conakry Guinea was thwarted by Caf/Fifa, with equally little or no pressure.

No changes

Actually, the entire Group E will have a fairly chilled Sunday, with no result anywhere changing the table standings.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic hinted at how not being under pressure played in Kenya’s favour at Kitende on Thursday. He wants his players to also go and enjoy themselves against Mali - but that is on him to instruct them, the application notwithstanding.

“They had a big defensive block which we struggled to get around,” said Micho of Kenya in a post match interview on Thursday, “So they could play from back or launch attacks from deep.

“They were under no pressure that’s why they played the way they did. At least we are guaranteed second place in a tough group, but we want to go and be as competitive as possible against Mali.”

Micho is without central defender Timothy Awany and striker Yunus Sentamu for this as the pair are suspended after accumulating two yellow cards.

Sentamu has been coming off the bench while Awany is a major miss as he is a starter. Bevis Mugabi is likely to be joined by Halid Lwaliwa for this one.