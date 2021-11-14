Anti-climax

Up In The Smoke. Cranes striker Steven Mukwala (L) was guilty of not tucking away gilt-edged chances against Kenya goalkeeper Brian Okoth during Match Day Five as both teams shared the spoils on Thursday. Coach Micho (inset) may want to give the fringe more playing time today. PhotoS/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

Little Expectations. Micho is without central defender Timothy Awany and striker Yunus Sentamu for this as the pair are suspended after accumulating two yellow cards apiece.

It takes some really good teams to perform under pressure, especially at a stage as the World Cup qualifiers. And Group E leaders Mali can claim to be the special ones in a pool of Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.
Although - quite frankly - the Malians did not even have to engage second gear to navigate this. They have been so good they deflated pressure at a distance. Now Uganda arrive in Morocco, where Mali are hosting their games after the move to Conakry Guinea was thwarted by Caf/Fifa, with equally little or no pressure.

