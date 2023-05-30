Anukani's bright form offers Vipers double hope

Attacking midfielder Bright Anukani is special to Vipers' league and cup double quest this season because he sees things on the pitch that no one else can.

He is sometimes blamed for cherry picking matches in which he asserts his prowess but when he decides to act, Anukani is axiomatically commanding at scanning defences and threading the ball into the right path.

The former Proline and KCCA playmaker chose the semifinal first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup at St Mary's Stadium Kitende to exude his huge potential.

First, he stepped up to send the Bright Stars goalkeeper Hassan Matovu the wrong way from the penalty spot after winger Milton Karisa was brought down in the box by defender Warren Buule.

Then he left the entire stadium dumbfounded with a jaw dropping 55-yard lob that left Matovu for dead before it kissed the net for Vipers third goal.

He has indeed been a beauty to behold at the business stage of the season yet his football IQ and vision can still improve.

Forward Yunus Sentamuand Karim Watambala netted the other goals as Vipers went into a 4-0 overdrive ahead of Tuesday's return leg at Kavumba.

Asaph Mwebaze's Bright Stars is reeling from a 5-0 dismantling by KCCA in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and must plug the gaps before Anukani and Co. pounce again.

The overall winner will face Angello Lonyesi's Police on Saturday in Lira in the finals that could grant the Venoms their maiden double wish.

Moment of truth

Anukani's star has shone brightest at the moment when the goals are coming from literally everywhere.

The two-time Uganda Cup champions have netted nine goals in the last two matches against Bright Stars and Busoga United.

The five strikes that sank Busoga United at Kitende and won Vipers the league title on Saturday were spread amongst Abubakar Lawal (brace) Sentamu, Kizza and Anukani.

His goals, assists and pinpoint passes have also been appreciated by Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic who has included him in his 42-man squad to face Algeria in Cameroon in the Afcon qualifiers next month.

He will jostle for a starting berth with Moses Waiswa (KCCA), Allan Okello (KCCA), Farouk Miya (Caykur Rizespor), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Moses Opondo (Horsens), Isma Mugulusi (Makedonikos), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa) and Joseph Ochaya (Al Makwloon).

No particular Vipers player can claim to be the architect of their double quest but Anukani's quality, when fit and in his groove, has been no secret for most of the times the team's midfield has functioned.

With Vipers having one leg into the third consecutive Uganda Cup finals, the onus is on Anukani and his boss Alex Isabirye to get them over the tape.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Semifinals second leg

Tuesday, 3pm

Soltilo Bright Stars (0) vs. (4) Vipers, Kavumba

Final, June 3