Anukani sublime goal shows Vipers' taps have opened

With Vipers leading 2-0 against Soltilo Bright Stars at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on Saturday, something spectacular happened.

Vipers attacking midfielder Bright Anukani, having scored the opening penalty, went for the jugular.

He controlled a cleared ball from the Vipers' box, lifted his eyes to calculate the distance between the goal posts and Bright Stars goalkeeper Hassan Matovu who had moved out of his box, before unleashing an audacious 55-yard lob that beautifully kissed the net.

In two games Vipers had netted nine goals but the adoring crowd and the local football fraternity at large, embraced Anukani's collectors' item.

Such goals like the 27th minute strike, a rare in our game and had the fans in total awe and inevitably broken Soltilo Bright Stars resolve.

Apart from Anukani's well executed brace, Yunus Sentamu and Karim Watambala scored as Vipers took a healthy 4-0 Stanbic Uganda Cup first leg win over Asaph Mwebaze's Stars.

To Isabirye, the league and cup double dream can't get any better and he doesn't expect any shock when Vipers visit Bright Stars for the second leg.

"Bright Stars are now in fear because they need to win by 5-0 goals to progress to the finals.That said, beating them 4-0 wasn't an easy task," he revealed.

In a veiled way, Isabirye, who holds the Uganda Cup as previous Bul's coach, avoided mingling the league and cup fronts, preferring to take the remaining games in a piecemeal manner.

The Venoms lead the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 49 points from 26 matches and after the faltering and nursing a scoring spell, Isabirye's team now score goals for fun.

After thrashing Express 5-2 last week at Kitende, the five-time league winners will play Bul tomorrow and Busoga United on the last day on Saturday to beat off a duo onslaught from KCCA and SC Villa that are also tied on 49 points.

" I have been telling you that this team is improving and we are on the right track and we are still competitive on both fronts," he roared.

No more excuses

At the business stage, Vipers are lucky to have most of their players back which has facilitated Isabirye to make tactical changes.

The home side showed their intentions early with Anukani netting from the penalty spot after after skipper Milton Karisa was brought down in the area by Bright Stars defender Warren Buule.

Seven minutes later, Sentamu doubled the lead by tapping in from a well delivered pass from Karisa.

Anukani's moment of magic then sent the fans into a delirium and with it came the message that a maiden double is on the horizon.

Mwebaze's Stars were punished for employing a wrong approach on the day and dreaming so much of their earlier 1-0 league triumph at Kavumba.

Midfielder Watambala put the icing on the cake with the fourth goal, scoring from the spot after Cromwell Rwothomio was brought down by Buule.