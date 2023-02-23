Anxiety as Kitende Stadium unveils night football experience

Watching a night football match live is an experience like no other. It has been a while since Ugandan football fanatics tasted it.

That euphoria is back this Saturday at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende as Vipers host Tanzanian giants Simba in the Caf Champions League Group C encounter.

Forget the unpleasant spell currently dogging Vipers. This is a moment to savour for any avid soccer fan. One that most employees will cherish.

"Expect something top class; from the charmed ambience, tight security, surprise entertainment to the must win match itself.

"It will be typical of night football, well lit in that you can trace a missing niddle," Vipers CEO Simon Peter Njuba told Daily Monitor.

Since the stadium opened its gates to local and international football on March 11, 2017 - with a 1-0 triumph over South African side Platinum Stars, it has been all about daylight matches.

Vipers President Lawrence Mulindwa, acting on Caf and Fifa demands, went into an overdrive recently by installing floodlights at Kitende that now anable night matches.

Indeed even the StarTimes Uganda Premier League second round fixtures indicate that some league matches will be played past day time at the reported 15000 capacity seater.

"Caf demands the floodlights to have a capacity of 1200 lux but we envisaged the future and installed lights with 2000 lux. We did all the computer simulations and anglings and also lit up the stands to the satisfaction of Fifa supervisors (represented by the Rabo Sport Company)," Njuba revealed.

He says that the project, worth hundreds of dollars that he prefers not to reveal, was a joint effort of Ugandan, Nigerian, Indian and Tanzanian experts working in tandem to install equipment bought from Germany.

"We can't thank the president (Mulindwa) more for his love of the game and willingness to invest in this big project that is set to benefit the entire Ugandan football circle. We don't expect any power shortage because the installation is complete with two mega standby generators," Njuba stressed.

To acquaint with night football, Vipers coach Beto Bianchi has arranged evening training sessions that started this week.

Bianchi safe

Njuba spared time to elucidate on the plight of Bianchi that is nursing a five-match goal-less streak that has rattled feathers amongst the club fans.

"It is a transition that we have to respect. There are lots of improvements in the team starting with style of play and we believe it is a matter of time for the pieces to come in place.

"As top management, he has our full backing for now to steer Vipers to our short and long term goals," he added.

Vipers sit third in Group C with one point from two matches in Caf while the five-time league champions are four points adrift of leaders KCCA in third slot after 15 matches.



Caf Champions League

Group C

Saturday, February 25

Vipers vs. Simba (Tanzania) at Kitende, 7pm