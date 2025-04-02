Apino, Munyana exchange blows, Kawempe in trouble

Uganda Martyrs Lubaga (UMHS) forward Brenda Munyana and Wakiso Hill’s Teopista Apino traded blows in their Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) encounter on Sunday in Rubaga.

Munyana was fouled, by Judith Mawuwa, as she tried to conjure up a goal scoring opportunity at the edge of the Wakiso box in the 63rd minute. Mawuwa quickly left the scene to follow the ball and when Munyana stood up to make sense of what happened, she instead took it out on Apino.

The latter replied by punching Munyana before she held back from landing additional blows by UMHS striker Latifah Nakasi. Apino still tried to land an extra kick while Munyana’s ill-advised retaliation missed its target. Referee Robert Sande Agwokutho needed no invitation to send the two for an early shower.

Wakiso seemed to emerge out of the chaos strongly with Loy Ndagire’s 66th minute opener but they could not hold for two long as a late hattrick from Nakasi propelled UMHS to a 2-1 win that pushed them to fifth on the 12 team log with 22 points after 16 matches. The result left Wakiso winless and on five points.

Meanwhile, northwards, Kawempe Muslim were held to a 1-1 draw by Amus College. Catherine Namataka turned one into her own net to give home side Kawempe a lead just before the break.

But the feisty Amus got their reward midway through the second half through Dorine Aujat. Defending champions Kawempe are still second but eight points off table-toppers Kampala Queens, who have reached the 40 point mark.

Amus, on the other hand, have 27 points – just one point ahead of Lady Doves.

In Luzira Prison, on the day, She Maroons were stunned in a 1-0 loss to Tooro Queens. Tooro are now level on 15 points with She Corporate.

Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League

Results

Kawempe Muslim 1-1 Amus College

Uganda Martyrs 2-1 Wakiso Hill

She Maroons 0-1 Tooro Queens

FTBFWSL Table

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kampala Queens 16 12 4 0 28 3 40

Kawempe Muslim 16 9 5 2 22 10 32

Amus College 15 7 6 2 22 14 27

Lady Doves 15 8 2 5 23 13 26

Uganda Martyrs 16 6 4 6 12 12 22

Makerere University 16 4 7 5 12 14 19

She Maroons 16 4 7 5 7 9 19

Rines SS 16 5 3 8 15 24 18

She Corporate 16 3 6 7 8 13 15

Tooro Queens 16 4 3 9 11 19 15

Olila HS 16 3 8 5 8 17 14

Wakiso Hill 16 0 5 11 4 27 5