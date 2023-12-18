APSONIC announces union with AFCON

APSONIC, one of the motorcycle companies in Africa has been announced as one of the official sponsors of the African Cup of Nations AFCON 2024. The world of football and motorcycles have recently intertwined in a historic collaboration where APSONIC, becomes the only motorcycle brand to sponsor the 34th edition of the largest sporting event in Africa which will take place in Côte d’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

According to Mr. Zhang Lian, President of Sincerity Group, the union between APSONIC and CAF is not just a business collaboration, but an authentic celebration of African life. “APSONIC recognizes that football and motorcycling are catalysts for social connection, generating positive energy and enabling individual growth, and through its partnership with CAF, APSONIC seeks to amplify these two essential aspects of a fulfilling life which represent shared experiences, memorable moments and links weaving the social web of Africa,” Mr Zhang said.

Recognized for its commitment to motorcycle innovation and quality, APSONIC has expanded its influence by associating its name with one of Africa's most prestigious sporting events. The Motorcycle Company is represented in 20 African countries with a vision to make driving accessible to everyone.