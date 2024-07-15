Argentina clinch record Copa America with extra-time victory over Colombia

Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

The game, which was delayed by more than an hour after thousands of fans without tickets tried to enter the stadium, was a cagey affair over 90 minutes but opened up in the extra period.

Martinez, the tournament's leading scorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112nd minute to spark wild celebrations among Argentina fans.

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. PHOTO/REUTERS

Argentina's latest title comes on the back of their triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America, and gives eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi the perfect sendoff in what is likely his last international tournament.

Colombia started the match by pressing high up the pitch and Jhon Cordoba hit the post in the seventh minute before Jefferson Lerma and Richard Rios had long-range efforts saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Messi appeared to hurt his ankle in the 36th minute after a collision with Santiago Arias and while he got back to his feet after receiving treatment he was clearly hampered for the remainder of the half.

Colombia went on the offensive again in the second half with Arias and Davinson Sanchez coming close to scoring.

Argentina soaked up the pressure well but were dealt a blow in the 66th minute when Messi limped off due to the ankle injury.

They continued to grew into the contest and had a goal disallowed for offside but Colombia held on as the match went to extra time.

The defending champions continued to push forward in extra time, testing Vargas with a shot from Nico Gonzalez before Martinez finally found the breakthrough.