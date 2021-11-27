Arsenal brush aside Newcastle as Howe suffers first defeat

Arsenal's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (R) saves an attempt by Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (unseen) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 27, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Second-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates Stadium made it four wins from their last five league games.

Arsenal got back on track with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday as Eddie Howe suffered his first defeat as manager of the Premier League strugglers.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.