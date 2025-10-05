Arsenal go top as Liverpool suffer last-gasp defeat at Chelsea

Arsenal claimed top spot in the Premier League on Saturday as they beat West Ham United 2-0 in manager Mikel Arteta's 300th game in charge before champions Liverpool suffered a stoppage-time defeat in London for the second successive weekend.

Liverpool would have reclaimed the leadership going into the international break had they beaten Chelsea in the day's late game but were stunned when Brazilian teenager Estevao scored in the 95th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 victory.

Little over a week ago Arsenal trailed Liverpool by five points but wins over Newcastle United and West Ham combined with defeats against Crystal Palace and Chelsea for Arne Slot's side means Arteta's team are in pole position.

Tottenham Hotspur continued their impressive start to the season under new manager Thomas Frank as they beat Leeds United 2-1 at Elland Road to move into third place.

Arsenal have 16 points from seven games, Liverpool are on 15 and Spurs 14 along with fourth-placed Bournemouth, who beat Fulham 3-1 at home on Friday.

Manchester United eased the pressure on manager Ruben Amorim as they defeated Sunderland 2-0 at Old Trafford to move into the top half of the table with 10 points.

Arteta's win ratio of 58% since taking charge is better than the likes of club greats Arsene Wenger, George Graham and Herbert Chapman, although the Spaniard stressed in the build-up to his landmark game that his record has so far not been good enough to deliver the Premier League title.

West Ham had beaten Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the past two seasons -- results that contributed to the Gunners falling short in the quest for a first league title since 2004.

But after investing around 250 million pounds ($336.95 million) in the summer transfer window, Arteta's squad appears to have the depth of quality to help them get over the line.

They did not even have to get out of third gear to see off West Ham, with Declan Rice opening the scoring in the 38th minute after Eberechi Eze's shot had been turned into his path by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Bukayo Saka made the points safe with a second-half penalty on his 200th Premier League game.

Arsenal's day was not all positive though as captain Martin Odegaard went off with a knee injury in the first half and left the ground with his leg in a brace.

"He had a clash knee-to-knee and immediately he was uncomfortable. I just spoke to him, he's not positive about it," Arteta said. "He's got a brace on, we'll have to wait and see from the doctors. But we haven't been very lucky with that."

BELOW-PAR LIVERPOOL SUFFER TORRID WEEK

Liverpool have endured a torrid week and might be glad of the international break.

Just as when losing at Crystal Palace last weekend, they were far from their best at Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo put Chelsea ahead in the 12th minute with a thunderbolt strike but Liverpool improved after the break and looked favourites to win when Cody Gakpo equalised.

But Chelsea finished strongly and the home fans were sent into delirium when Marc Cucurella crossed low and 18-year-old Estevao arrived beyond the back post to score his first goal for the club since joining from Palmeiras.

"It's been a tough week and a disappointing week," Liverpool manager Arne Slot, whose side also lost in midweek to Galatasaray in the Champions League, said.

"After 1-1 we were the dominant team. In the end it was end-to-end and both teams arrived in the final box. We just have to work harder, do better, to not rely on these margins."

Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal for Tottenham since his 55 million pounds move from West Ham to end promoted Leeds's 23-match unbeaten run at Elland Road.

Kudus had assisted for Spurs opener scored by Mathys Tel with a deflected shot but Leeds responded strongly and Noah Okafor equalised from close range after Brenden Aaronson's strike was saved by Guglielmo Vicario.

Pre-match talk that a defeat for Manchester United at home to Sunderland could mark the end of Amorim's tenure proved redundant as his side ground out a win.

Mason Mount put the hosts ahead with a fine early finish and Benjamin Sesko made it 2-0 in the 31st minute.

"I saw today that I know the players want to do their best and I know they don't want to change the coach," said Amorim, whose side have moved up to ninth.