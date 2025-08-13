Arsenal hoping for title success as big spending bolsters squad depth

After watching three consecutive Premier League titles slip through their fingers, Arsenal have opened their wallet wide in the close season, completing early moves to ensure squad depth does not derail their championship dreams again.

Having finished second behind Manchester City in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, Arsenal failed to build on that momentum in the transfer market last summer when reinforcing the attack.

Fans were left scratching their heads after deadline day when Raheem Sterling, a winger in decline, was brought in on loan, with Chelsea only too happy to oblige in offloading a player who was not in their plans.

The painful pattern of finishing second was compounded last season when they fell behind Liverpool after losing key forwards Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to long-term injuries, their league title drought stretching to 21 years.

But new sporting director Andrea Berta, replacing Edu, has overseen a dramatic shift in approach as the club spent nearly 200 million pounds ($266.30 million) before August.

In came midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, defender Cristhian Mosquera, winger Noni Madueke, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and striker Viktor Gyokeres -- the final piece of the puzzle.

Arsenal scored only 69 goals in the league last term, a massive drop from the 91 they netted the season before.

Sporting's Sweden striker Gyokeres, meanwhile, found the net an eye-watering 54 times in all competitions last term to become the hottest target in the transfer market.

"I was extremely happy with the way that we have approached the window and how aggressive we've been," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"So far, we are very happy with what we have achieved. Make sure that at the end of the window, we continue to be super happy.

Gyokeres's arrival also suggests a potential tactical shift in Arsenal's style of play, with the striker poles apart from how Havertz operates when leading the line.

While the German constantly drops deep, Gyokeres's natural habitat is in the final third and his direct style of play might force Arsenal to get the ball upfield faster.

Spaniard Zubimendi's mobility, his deep-lying playmaking skills and defensive nous will give Arsenal's midfield a measure of steel while also controlling the tempo.

Norgaard's tactical awareness and versatility makes him a welcome addition while the Dane also brings Premier League experience and leadership qualities having captained Brentford.

"You have to mix it up with some veteran players as well. I think we have a really good balance in our squad this year," midfielder Mikel Merino said.

While the big-money signings grab the headlines, Arsenal's famed academy continues producing gems.

Last season heralded the arrival of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly on the big stage as the teenagers played a fearless and refreshing brand of football.

Now, one more teenager is knocking on the door after impressing in pre-season -- 15-year-old Max Dowman, who Arteta described as special.

Although still a long way from signing a professional contract, Dowman had already shown he was too good for the Under-18 league when the attacking midfielder netted 15 times last season.

In Arsenal's pre-season friendly win over Newcastle United, Dowman showed he could deal with the physicality of the professional game, gliding across the pitch and skipping challenges while also earning a penalty.

Arteta has succeeded in making Arsenal contenders not only in the Premier League but also in the Champions League where they made a memorable semi-final run.

But he must now take the final step to lift silverware and squad depth can no longer be an excuse as they hunt for a first trophy since winning the FA Cup five years ago.

"To be in the dispute for titles, you have to have the best players ... We have let a couple of titles slip through our fingers recently," defender Gabriel Magalhaes said.