Arsenal skipper Odegaard back in training after two months

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard during training. PHOTO/REUTERS  

By  Reuters

News agency

Thomson Reuters

What you need to know:

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has returned to full training after two months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who injured his ankle during the second half of Norway's 2-1 win over Austria in the Nations League in September, has returned to training as Arsenal prepare for Wednesday's Champions League game at Inter Milan.

"Our skipper has been out of action for two months ... and missed our subsequent 12 matches, but he joined in with the rest of our squad ahead of our Champions League trip to Inter Milan," the club said in a statement.

The club said Odegaard, who had missed only a handful of games over the last three seasons, was taking the latest step towards a first-team return.

Arsenal sit ninth in the Champions League standings after three games, while Inter are seventh also on seven points.

