Arua Hill paint Police, Mukwala on song but Villa still as toothless

Arua Hills’ debut in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League is one of the stories of the season.

And on the day they announced a Shs500m shirt deal with Plascon, they capped it with a 2-0 victory over Police.

Debutant Steven Kabuye and Rashid Kawawa’s first half goals left the Kongolo tied on 28 points with third-placed URA to crown the new sponsorship package that will see the paint manufacturers inject Shs1.5b into the league debutants for the next three years.

In Jinja, Steven Mukwala continued to not only reignite the golden boot race but also breathed life into URA’s title aspirations as they brushed off Busoga United 3-1 over the weekend.

Busoga were returning to the Kakindu Stadium in Jinja City after four seasons.

Mukwala headed in twice in a similar fashion to take his tally to 11 goals, one clear of Ceasar Manzoki of Vipers.

Ivan Sserubiri silenced the buzzing stands with a well-taken free kick to put the game beyond reach reducing Anwar Ntege’s penalty against his former employers to a mere consolation.

“We are working as a team and that’s why results are coming through,” Mukwala, who has scored five goals in four games since the turn of the year said.

“The golden boot race will be very tough but I’m ready for it and the team’s objectives is fuelling me up. It’s important for me to see the club winning games and I’m happy that my teammates are also supporting me.”

URA are five adrift of leaders Vipers.

Jogoos fail to roost

Yesterday, SC Villa continued their poor return of in front of goal, failing to score for the fourth consecutive league game after playing out a goalless draw against UPDF in Bombo.

Goffin Oyirwoth spurned their best chance shooting meekly and straight at goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa in the first half after fine work from Sadam Masereka.