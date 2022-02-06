Arua Hill signs three-year Shs1.5b deal

Arua Hill, on Saturday, unveiled a three-year sponsorship deal from paint company, Plascon Uganda.

The deal worth Shs1.5b will run till 2025 with the club receiving Shs500m from the new shirt sponsors.

The West Nile-based side becomes the third club to sign a sponsorship deal with Plascon after Vipers did so last year and rugby’s Mongers.

Kongolo did unveil their new kit at Hotel Le' Confendiel in Arua City.

The club is currently constructing a 20,000-capacity stadium that will change the city skyline.

Joel Jaffa, the club chief executive officer, says the deal is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

"We are very grateful that Kansai Plascon has acknowledged the work that we are doing and has decided to come on board to push us further,” Jaffa said.

Adding that; “It comes responsibility not only to live up to our current standards but to better them which should translate into points earned on pitch.”

Plascon’s sales manager Moses Kato and the company managing director Santosh Gumte attended.

The company is also funding the refurbishment of Pece Stadium in Gulu.

"It’s part of our strategic approach to be more actively involved in sports development since it provides the brand platform to actively engage with its customers at their passion,” Gumte said.