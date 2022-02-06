Arua Hill signs three-year Shs1.5b deal

The deal worth Shs1.5b will run till 2025 with the club receiving Shs500m from the new shirt sponsors. Photo | RASHUL ADIDI

By  RASHUL ADIDI

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The West Nile-based side becomes the third club to sign a sponsorship deal with Plascon after Vipers did so last year and rugby’s Mongers.

Arua Hill, on Saturday, unveiled a three-year sponsorship deal from paint company, Plascon Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.